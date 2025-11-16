New Ethyn Ewing fan here

According to tapology, he's 27.What a way to make a name for yourself. Two days notice and a -500 Underdog. He looked amazing. I wonder how old he is. I was surprised to see Wellmaker is already 31.
Arre yaar but he deliver sleep to "very tough opponent" Kris Moutinho!Side note: anyone who was baselessly hyping up Wellmaker needs to stop watching the sport immediately. Embarrassing.
He looked great -- I wanna see him matched up with the dude that recently beat Patchy MixKid looked good. Very scrappy. Good footwork. Good sprawl. Solid all around. New fan here!
He needs to develop a better jab.Arre yaar but he deliver sleep to "very tough opponent" Kris Moutinho!
Am certain the young prospect
EriMalcolm Wellmaker will improve just need little bit time to develop