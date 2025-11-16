New Ethyn Ewing fan here

me too! he looked great. excited to see how he does going forward.
 
2 days notice is wild. Someone also commented that he fought only 9 days ago. New fan for sure.
 
Future contender at bantamweight. Guy fought wise beyond his years. Very slick and disciplined.
<{JustBleed}>
 
Ewing did his thing.


Side note: anyone who was baselessly hyping up Wellmaker needs to stop watching the sport immediately. Embarrassing.
 
In my opinion, he more exposed how overhyped Wellmaker was than established himself as a frontrunner. Impressed by his performance for sure, but I'm not convinced that he's a top-40 Bantamweight. Just look at all the talent in that division:

UFC Bantamweight Rankings - Top UFC Fighter Rankings

Complete UFC Bantamweight Rankings - #1: Petr Yan, #2: Aljamain Sterling, #3: Cory Sandhagen, #4: Frankie Edgar, #5: Pedro Munhoz
rankingmma.com rankingmma.com
 
Yeah, 2 days notice and that was a solid performance and win, seems better than his record suggests.
 
Fact Checker said:
Side note: anyone who was baselessly hyping up Wellmaker needs to stop watching the sport immediately. Embarrassing.
Click to expand...
Arre yaar but he deliver sleep to "very tough opponent" Kris Moutinho! 😏

Am certain the young prospect Eri Malcolm Wellmaker will improve just need little bit time to develop 👍🏾
 
FrankDux said:
Kid looked good. Very scrappy. Good footwork. Good sprawl. Solid all around. New fan here!
Click to expand...
He looked great -- I wanna see him matched up with the dude that recently beat Patchy Mix
 
Slapjit said:
Arre yaar but he deliver sleep to "very tough opponent" Kris Moutinho! 😏

Am certain the young prospect Eri Malcolm Wellmaker will improve just need little bit time to develop 👍🏾
Click to expand...
He needs to develop a better jab.
 
Awesome job for the OC kid. Big fan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
Media Ethyn Ewing back at work after huge upset win at UFC 322
Replies
7
Views
262
vinnie245
vinnie245

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,037
Messages
58,477,703
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top