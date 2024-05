New Eminem Song Dropped Today

Taking samples from 'The Real Slim Shady' and Steve Millers 'Abracadabra' - this song rips man... I dig it AF.Today (May 31), the rapper released the track, alongside an accompanying music video. The track will feature on the rapper’s new album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’, which has yet to receive a release date but is expected to arrive sometime this Summer.In the video, Eminem recreates elements of his seminal ‘Without Me’ music video, with cameos from Dr. Dre Snoop Dogg , Pete Davidson and more. He also breakdances and goes back to his blonde look from early in his career.