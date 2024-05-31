New Eminem Song Dropped Today

Sometime this summer, his new album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ will be released - in the interim we get to enjoy the first single and music video from what (hopefully) promises to deliver in true Eminem fashion.

Taking samples from 'The Real Slim Shady' and Steve Millers 'Abracadabra' - this song rips man... I dig it AF.

Today (May 31), the rapper released the track, alongside an accompanying music video. The track will feature on the rapper’s new album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’, which has yet to receive a release date but is expected to arrive sometime this Summer.

In the video, Eminem recreates elements of his seminal ‘Without Me’ music video, with cameos from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson and more. He also breakdances and goes back to his blonde look from early in his career.


Joe Mama said:
You obviously didn't listen long enough to get to his list of "F U's" in the track.

I could have sworn there was a mention of Kowboy in there, but I could be mistaken.
Video definitely makes the song. Some funny stuff indeed.

I wish he would do a song with his old self vs his current self. I could definitely see that happening on the new album.
 
He is still the best lyrically and flow wise. The beat is a little quirky. He destroys anyone out today for sure...all the Lil's, Savages, Migos, Future crap.
 
