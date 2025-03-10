  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International New data shows foreigners commit 15% of sexual crimes in UK despite being 9% of the population

Croo67

Croo67

I actually thought the number would be a lot higher.



 
It's not just a matter of covering up sexual crimes, when you fail to punish people for these crimes it only encourages it to happen in greater numbers.

I wonder how many migrants head to the UK specifically because they know they can rape white women with no consequences, as opposed to just going there for economic reasons.
 
First generation individuals are counted as "domestic," so the situation is much worse than being described. Immigration from crap hole countries has negative consequences. The plus is bringing in degenerates makes one feel tolerant. One downside is it's open season on your wives and daughters.
 
How many actually know what rape is, let alone that it's a crime? In many of these hell holes rape isn't even a recognised act.
 
'Nationality' ≠ ethnicity.
 
It’s almost certainly higher. And yeah, no surprises looking at that list of countries. JFC, just take a look. It's a list of crime-ridden nations, places with no law and order and/or cultures with vastly different moral values from ours. No wonder the crime rates are what they are.
 
Why not both? Economic reasons, no consequences, win-win. It's a fucking paradise for disgusting criminals. A sanctuary, if you will.
 
You forgot to post the violent and drugs stats.............

Albanians top the drugs and Congolese the violent crime.....
 
Albanians run a lot of the drug and prostitution in the majority of large cities in the UK, this isn't a secret and has very little to do with economic situation and more to do with culture.......
 
You have to break it down by race. Migrant children are not considered foreigners and they're worse than their parents.

For example, in London, black men are 6% of the population but 50% of all homicide perpetrators.

They should break it down by white british and everyone else.
 
That's pretty bad when you consider where it's happening, if this is what happens in England imagine how bad it would be in countries where the white women are attractive.
 
Albanians are white when it's convenient to the leftie arguments, but if you criticize Islam they'll bunch them in with "brown people", so I don't know.
 
Albanians from my experience aren't really strict religious people. They will eat pork. Albanians from former Yugoslavia are different though.

LOL Albanians have this criminal stereotype that is somewhat true.
 
Serious question...anything of note or progressive human value ever come from Albania?

