I actually thought the number would be a lot higher.
250,000 victims is the conservative estimate.it probably is a lot higher. didn't the UK have this huge coverup that went on for decades and with tens of thousands of victims uncounted for?
How many actually know what rape is, let alone that it's a crime? In many of these hell holes rape isn't even a recognised act.It's not just a matter of covering up sexual crimes, when you fail to punish people for these crimes it only encourages it to happen in greater numbers.
I wonder how many migrants head to the UK specifically because they know they can rape white women with no consequences, as opposed to just going there for economic reasons.
'Nationality' ≠ ethnicity.First generation individuals are counted as "domestic," so the situation is much worse than being described. Immigration from crap hole countries has negative consequences. The plus is bringing in degenerates makes one feel tolerant. One downside is it's open season on your wives and daughters.
Why not both? Economic reasons, no consequences, win-win. It's a fucking paradise for disgusting criminals. A sanctuary, if you will.It's not just a matter of covering up sexual crimes, when you fail to punish people for these crimes it only encourages it to happen in greater numbers.
Albanians are white when it's convenient to the leftie arguments, but if you criticize Islam they'll bunch them in with "brown people", so I don't know.Albanians and Moldovans are white or not?
Albanians from my experience aren't really strict religious people. They will eat pork. Albanians from former Yugoslavia are different though.Albanians are white when it's convenient to the leftie arguments, but if you criticize Islam they'll bunch them in with "brown people", so I don't know.
How dare you! I think Trabaho is Albanian?Serious question...anything of note or progressive human value ever come from Albania?
So no.How dare you! I think Trabaho is Albanian?
