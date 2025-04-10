New contender arises for ultimate Height and Weight cut

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 28,779
- Reaction score
- 50,355
According to (old) news report "Ultimate Fighter Justin Gaethje" put a beating on a man who attempted to rob him at gun point.
The would be thief pulled a gun on the fighter who:
"stands at Six foot two and 250 pounds."
Off season Gaethje a big bad boy.
That's about a 4 inch height cut and 95 pound weight cut.
Step aside Shane Carwin. We have a man with about the same height cut and even bigger weight cut.
a new mythical fighter. "6'2 250 Geathje"
The would be thief pulled a gun on the fighter who:
"stands at Six foot two and 250 pounds."
Off season Gaethje a big bad boy.
That's about a 4 inch height cut and 95 pound weight cut.
Step aside Shane Carwin. We have a man with about the same height cut and even bigger weight cut.
a new mythical fighter. "6'2 250 Geathje"
Last edited: