New contender arises for ultimate Height and Weight cut

According to (old) news report "Ultimate Fighter Justin Gaethje" put a beating on a man who attempted to rob him at gun point.
The would be thief pulled a gun on the fighter who:
"stands at Six foot two and 250 pounds."


Off season Gaethje a big bad boy.



That's about a 4 inch height cut and 95 pound weight cut.
Step aside Shane Carwin. We have a man with about the same height cut and even bigger weight cut.

a new mythical fighter. "6'2 250 Geathje"

Screenshot_20250410_173613_Brave.jpg
 
VinceArch said:
Imagine trying to rob someone and of all people it's Justin Gaethje lol.
1000000308-gif.1090388
 
The guy claiming Joe schilling chased him down is hilarious! He was laying there sleeping 😴
 
Look MF , I train UFC - Mugger

Oh Yeah , I fight UFC - Gaethje
 
