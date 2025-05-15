



If you're wrestling and at some point get angry, do you then visualize your upcoming fight?



I never visualize my fights, I don't even watch my opponents. My coaches like to watch them, but I once said I just don't like it.

I'm not such a super fan of sitting and watching, because I know what I'll do in situations through training. So I focus on my training.

And my opponents have never handed me anything particularly special, to not know what I'm supposed to do in there.



Anger. A person can always get angry, we're human. Sometimes you get angry, sometimes happy, sometimes you cry. Everything

happens in life. In the gym there are no grudges though, because you're learning. When somebody outwrestles you or outboxes

you it means you falling behind and need to improve. And learn. If someone achieves something, then another person can too.



Nothing is impossible, right?



Of course things are. God gives everyone their own physique, our own genetics, but everyone can excel in their own field.



About that, people claim that your anthropometry is perfect for a fighter. What do you think yourself?



Now there are many taller guys than me in my division, like Adesanya who's taller than me. And specially when it comes to flexibilty,

it's just from wrestling drills. It could seem that I'm this agile person with me throwing many fighters and so on, but flexibilty-wise I can't

even do the splits. My arms are a bit stiff and my back too. I'm serious with this, if you look at guys who can do these things, like Arman for example. He's like a gum, very uncomfortable. You just chew and chew but never come through.



After this training you had a 40 minute lecture, explaining to your guys about?



Well, some mistakes in the groundwork. Small errors but they can lead to defeat. So you have to do everything right, small details do

change a lot. So what I can do to help others, I will try to pass it on. Maybe I will succeed and maybe not.



Do you remember training with Topuria at Allstars before he was famous? Did you see the potential?



Yes, of course. Back then, at that time, he was a good top fighter in Brave just like myself. We both competed there. You could see

that he was a hard worker, somebody striving to achieve something in life. And the guy achieved all the heights possible in this sport.



But many now dislike him for his statements, how do you feel about that fact? While others can understand...



If everyone stayed silent, there would probably not be as much interest. I've met him in person, sat down to eat, talked to him. He's a

decent guy and worthy guy.



DDP's coach said they're preparing for a war on the ground. Don't statements like this from the other camp bother you?



Well, it happened before that I could get bothered. But when a person has been in this sport for a long time, they likely understand more, learn about the way of things and become wiser. No secret, and it's happened to me as well. If somebody unknown, not seasoned like me, got thrown into the level where I'm at right now - they would go completely nuts. There's so much hate, good things too, pressure and stuff going on. When a person slowly rises and gets used to it, it all becomes easier to handle.



There were also rumors of a bad injury spread by your acquaintence Caio Borralho, and instantly he wanted to fight you himself



Caio is still a good guy. Honestly, I understand him. He also wants the hype and money. You know, fighting me would guarantee him a million dollars, but if he fights somebody else in the mid of the rankings he'll get what, 200 thousand or so? So making the amount of five fights by just showing up once is of course the better option despite getting beaten there.



When you train with UFC fighters, exchange experiences, befriend them but then something like this happens...



It happened before that I got close with those fighters. Calling each other brothers and all, but now with age I understand how much hypocrisy there is in this sport. You don't have any brothers who wants to compete with you. Train and learn, then switch and almost wanting to become fierce enemies. An enemy is something else of course, but they look to become a rival. Start the talking. In training I was this, I was that. So I have learned not to now.