New changes for ESPN+ ??

Seems like the last 2 events now, I have to watch advertisements before watching one of the UFC fights. I’ve never had to do that before this last card. Anyone else have to watch 30 second ads before each fight?

Also, it’s not allowing me to fast forward between rounds. I have to sit through a minute of blank screen between each round when rewatching fights.

I sure hope this isn’t how they plan on keeping it moving forward. I definitely won’t keep paying for a subscription if this is what we get.

Anyone else experiencing these changes??
 
Doesn't surprise me at all. ESPN+ is literally the worst streaming service I've ever tried, and I've tried a lot of them.

Inserting ads is annoying enough but gimping the ability to fast forward is laughable. The must have the worst staff working this shit. And they probably don't pay well.
 
I didn't notice the ads before fights last week, but that doesn't mean they weren't there, I might have just not noticed. Have not tried the replay fast forward thing yet. I will try to be cognizant enough to notice unusual advertisements.
 
You guys pay a subscription for ads? Not gonna say you're the problem, but canceling it would speak loudly.
 
I'm on mein last month of ESPN+ because of this shameful grabbing of the money. Sad!

Slapitalist juche dictates that you must only put advert on the battle stage instead of between warrior meetings. I cannot in my heart assimilate with this greedful sporting culture 🧃

Edit: stream became frozen as if it was 🧊stream smdh
 
ESPN+ through Hulu plays fewer advertisements and allows pausing and rewinding to any point. ESPN+ as a streaming service on its own is one of the worst examples of something by run by a major network. No chance UFC signs with them again.
 
So ur telling me you don't have many streaming apps. And using literally like that says a lot
 
I canceled months ago.

I will not pay for a poor service with tons of ads.
 
I’ve never had ads before this past event. This is a brand new thing for me, and definitely not something that I’ll put up with.
 
