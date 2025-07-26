New changes for ESPN+ ??

Seems like the last 2 events now, I have to watch advertisements before watching one of the UFC fights. I’ve never had to do that before this last card. Anyone else have to watch 30 second ads before each fight?
Also, it’s not allowing me to fast forward between rounds. I have to sit through a minute of blank screen between each round when rewatching fights.
I sure hope this isn’t how they plan on keeping it moving forward. I definitely won’t keep paying for a subscription if this is what we get.
Anyone else experiencing these changes??
