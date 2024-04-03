New cars are extremely unreliable

New cars show a 109% increase in unreliability just within the first 90 days of ownership



They are so much more expensive and so much more unreliable



I think they're doing this on purpose. They're not satisfied with what you paid for the vehicle, they want you to keep paying the dealership for repairs. They are also making it so that independent shops aren't able to work on your car, that you have to take it to the dealership for them to use propriety computers and tools that aren't available to anyone outside of the dealership.



