New cars are extremely unreliable

New cars show a 109% increase in unreliability just within the first 90 days of ownership

They are so much more expensive and so much more unreliable

I think they're doing this on purpose. They're not satisfied with what you paid for the vehicle, they want you to keep paying the dealership for repairs. They are also making it so that independent shops aren't able to work on your car, that you have to take it to the dealership for them to use propriety computers and tools that aren't available to anyone outside of the dealership.

 
So glad Reagan broke up the unions it’s really helped America out in the long run.
 
Yup the thing that ruined business is the "software as a service" or saas model.

Now instead of selling you things, everyone wants you to buy a subscription. So even things where a subscription doesn't make sense, like cars, are desperately trying to force the subscription model on us.

That's why they push leases so hard at the dealerships.

But if you resist, and you still want to own your car, then fuck you. We'll pour a bunch of tech in there that is locked so mechanics can't access it due to software.
 
well, this was happening to household appliances for decades. what makes cars any different?
 
