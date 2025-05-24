New Broadcasting deal.

Who's the UFC gonna sucker in to pay them for the trash they offer fans today?

First we had Spike which was great imo.
This was when the UFC had Stars and before Jones showed his true colors (🏳️‍🌈). They actually had a good product to offer.
Then came Fox, filled with even more Stars and was prime time to be a fan imo. Even Rogan was so enthused he couldn't speak correctly.
Now we have what we have today, pure dog shit imo. Dana's lovely brain is off promoting Slap Fighting and Boxing of all things (nevermind Apex events). No real stars at all are left IMHO. Conor is busy SA fat milfs and Jones is in a closet somewhere in Thailand. Who in their right mind would want to invest in this shit product we're getting today? I say no one, I rest my case.
 
OnlyFans maybe.

I can't see much reason why any well run media company would want to sign a billion dollar dumpster fire deal.
 
View attachment 1096259

View attachment 1096260

I forgot about spike

UFC and Bar Rescue mixed with p90x commercials 😆
 
Spike wasn't really a TV deal per se- Zuffa paid Spike to put TUF on the channel.

The next deal will involve someone who knows exactly what the commercial capabilities and ceiling of the UFC are- which hasn't previously been the case. ESPN and Fox both thought it was this growing sport that could blossom into big money. They know better than that now, so it will be the UFC's toughest negotiation yet.
 
joy2day said:
Spike wasn't really a TV deal per se- Zuffa paid Spike to put TUF on the channel.

The next deal will involve someone who knows exactly what the commercial capabilities and ceiling of the UFC are- which hasn't previously been the case. ESPN and Fox both thought it was this growing sport that could blossom into big money. They know better than that now, so it will be the UFC's toughest negotiation yet.
While I'm sure the UFC doesn't directly justify the price they want to broadcast their media in terms of viewer numbers, original content is a huge priority in the current day for all of these competing services, so they'll probably wind up signing their biggest deal yet. They need to compete for subscribers, and they'll do everything they can to recoup the costs with commercial revenue.

That said, the UFC has a pathetic track record for viewership, so Dana and Co seem to be burning one bridge at a time here. I doubt Fox or Disney (oh, they're the same parent company now) will be clamoring to have them back. Nonetheless, Snake Oil Dana will probably pull another rabbit out of his ass and reveal a big deal.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
There's no way you can be this much of a simp for ufc.
I like good fighters, not as concerned about how many IG followers they have. It's nothing to do w ufc. Where are the stars elsewhere??
 
CerebralKnievel said:
While I'm sure the UFC doesn't directly justify the price they want to broadcast their media in terms of viewer numbers, original content is a huge priority in the current day for all of these competing services, so they'll probably wind up signing their biggest deal yet. They need to compete for subscribers, and they'll do everything they can to recoup the costs with commercial revenue.
I SERIOUSLY doubt that. The push for original content is not such that falling numbers result in bigger deals. If what is being stated publicly about the UFC's PPVs declining sales is true, they are not going to get a better deal than the colossal one ESPN made and is unhappy with. No one else is going to guarantee the UFC big money for each PPV regardless of sales at this point.
 
