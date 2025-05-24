New Broadcasting deal.

Poirierfan
Who's the UFC gonna sucker in to pay them for the trash they offer fans today?
First we had Spike which was great imo.
This was when the UFC had Stars and before Jones showed his true colors (). They actually had a good product to offer.
Then came Fox, filled with even more Stars and was prime time to be a fan imo. Even Rogan was so enthused he couldn't speak correctly.
Now we have what we have today, pure dog shit imo. Dana's lovely brain is off promoting Slap Fighting and Boxing of all things (nevermind Apex events). No real stars at all are left IMHO. Conor is busy SA fat milfs and Jones is in a closet somewhere in Thailand. Who in their right mind would want to invest in this shit product we're getting today? I say no one, I rest my case.
