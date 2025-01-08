In 2015, a man was shown in court on television news as the perpetrator of an extortion attempt against a 'high profile' Las Vegas businessman. I often wondered who that person may be. Was it Steve Wynn? Or perhaps it was one of the famous entertainers that grace the famous Vegas strip. There are so many celebrities in Las Vegas that any guess would have a low probability of being right. So I put it in the back of my mind and carried on with life.



In 2019, I stumbled upon the answer to that seemingly insignificant question at the time. The 'high profile' businessman was none other than Dana White, CEO and president of the UFC, which had recently been acquired by WME (Endeavor).



It was interesting to me because I was a fan of the UFC and enjoyed attending UFC events and watching all the hoopla surrounding it. I knew the history of the UFC and was aware that Zuffa, which Dana owned a part of, sold the UFC for $4 billion to a public company and Dana made approximately $500 million off that sale.



Coincidentally, soon thereafter a friend approached me and asked if I would be willing to meet with a friend of his who had an interesting story to tell me. He said the friend had tried to tell his story to the local press (Las Vegas Review Journal) but the reporter (Jeff German) told him that his hands were tied and he was not allowed to write deeply about this story.



I am not one to back down from a fight, and I'm a fan of justice, so I immediately told him to set up a meeting and I'd be interested to listen and see if there was anything newsworthy to write about. I had no idea how this journey would affect me for years to come. Although the journey isn't finished, the information I uncovered was overwhelming to say the least. My investigation led me to the holy grail of information - the sealed FBI investigation (nearly 1,200 pages of evidence). A close study of that evidence revealed to me that the FBI was covering up for Dana. Not only did they protect his name, but they protected his illegal actions that they included in the report.



By publishing this book, I am not advocating for the innocence of Ernesto Ramos, nor his girlfriend, but I believe the public has the right to know what happened in this case because there are valuable lessons to learn and revelations that need to be made so that the truth is understood. Ramos pled guilty and served his time, but Dana has never had to answer for his crimes.



In the book, one chapter delves into how Ramos interacted with White following the Brazil incident involving his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child. Ramos provided evidence and shared his experience of being manipulated and deceived by Dana and his cabal of attorneys. Ramos admits where he made poor decisions, but also claims innocence as to being guilty of the crime he was charged with and was tricked by Dana and his attorneys to plead guilty. As a journalist, my role is to present the facts and let the reader decide, and that is precisely what I have done.



Ultimately, I believe the true victim here is the unnamed woman who was trafficked for sex and manipulated by men. Trafficking is often not a 'binary' situation where everything is right or wrong. There is a lot of gray area when it comes to why people do what they do. That's why it's important to hear all the facts before making a decision.



This tragic situation was exacerbated by the pressure from Ramos and the opportunities provided by Dana White, a wealthy and influential individual with a history of abusing women, as detailed in the book.



I uncovered the fact that the FBI ignored evidence in the case that showed Dana White was engaging in criminal activity, yet they did nothing to hold him accountable. Was it because he was rich and powerful? Did he have something over the FBI? Was it because his personal attorney used to work for the federal prosecutors office?



In exposing these disturbing truths, my aim is not only to inform but also to spark a broader conversation about accountability, justice, and the responsibilities of those in power. The intricate details revealed in this book serve as a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues that often go unnoticed and unaddressed. As you delve into these pages, I challenge you to question, to reflect, and to demand better from those who wield influence. The fight for justice is far from over, and it's up to each one of us to ensure that the stories of the voiceless are heard and that the scales of justice are balanced.