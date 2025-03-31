New Bill Burr special on Hulu

It's called "drop dead years"

The first third or so is classic Burr. Still hilarious. But it really slowed down for me after that.

The last 20 minutes or so I don't think I laughed out loud at all. I smiled a few times but that's it.

Sad to say, but I think Bill is slowly losing his edge. He used to be completely fearless, but now it feels like he "almost" says something controversial, then covers his ass right away so he doesn't get cancelled.

It's like he's a shadow of his former self. It's close, but not quite the same.

I will still always watch him, because even burr at 80% strength is better than most comedians, but sadly I feel like he's past his prime.
 
I agree I think he's losing it too. He should step back and enjoy the tons of money he has instead of trying to manufacturing anger for laughs.
 
Stand up comedians seem to burn out by 3 specials and ride on their past glory after that until they give it up.

See it over and over and over. I'd give a list but it would jack the thread about who is and isn't funny to begin with

His podcast has been trash for a while now too.


Right now we are in the shane gillis era... and he's already at 2 good ones so his time will pass before we know it too.
 
I agree, I saw it and it wasn't his best. It had it's moments especially early on. I do think he's losing the fire as he ages but that is perfectly understandable. He's older, married with kids and has made a concerted effort to chill out on his rage being a parent. Even his podcast is what it used to be.
 
I find him annoying and arrogant. My brother has met him many times in NYC, but I am just not a fan
 
Honestly this is how I feel about most comedians after 3 or so specials. I just don't think that level of talent can be maintained years after years. It's very similar to music artist as well. There will always be people who are outliers of course but for the most part this is how I feel about it.
 
Dude has a family now and has expanded out to doing things like Broadway.

Bill's been doing this a long time. Cut him a little slack. We're just not going to see 35 year old Bill raging and not giving a fuck anymore.
 
The thing I've worked out about Burr was the female hatred misogynist curve was just an act to gain popularity. He's actually pretty funny now he's dropped it and doesn't rely on it for views.
 
