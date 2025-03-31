New Bill Burr special on Hulu

It's called "drop dead years"



The first third or so is classic Burr. Still hilarious. But it really slowed down for me after that.



The last 20 minutes or so I don't think I laughed out loud at all. I smiled a few times but that's it.



Sad to say, but I think Bill is slowly losing his edge. He used to be completely fearless, but now it feels like he "almost" says something controversial, then covers his ass right away so he doesn't get cancelled.



It's like he's a shadow of his former self. It's close, but not quite the same.



I will still always watch him, because even burr at 80% strength is better than most comedians, but sadly I feel like he's past his prime.