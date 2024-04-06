New ass-workout routine

Girls are hyper competitive about their ass.

Despite having a big hairy pair of testicles, I don't like being outperformed.

I used to do RDL's, squats and leg press exclusively. All in the gym as they're all heavy weight routines.

At home I couldn't really work teh ass cause I only have dumb bells and a light kettlebell, nothing heavy enough to see results.

UNTIL, I started checking out some new routines on youtube.



Granted they're mostly compiled by flooze and THOT's, but one can't dispute the routine quality.

Basically it's possible to get a solid at-home routine by using one leg for most things.

1) one leg RDL's
2) one leg hip thrusts
3) reverse lunges
4) step ups

I can do everything using a chair, a futon and a kettlebell.

It's intense. I'm assuming it hits different muscles than the conventional heavy compound lifts.

It's always good to introduce new variety, keep things evolving. Curious to see what kind of results this routine produces.
 
Pistol squats, single-leg RDL, bulgarian split squat with weight in hand, one legged back extention with squeezing the glute. This is what i would do at home. All very effective with medium weight dumbbell. Pistols are good with bodyweight and work the ass pretty good also. Remember not to jump up from the bottom with the help of inertia. Just press the earth away from you with the leg. This made huge difference for me
 
