Never understood the BSD hype

Obviously easy to say after the fact & I have nothing to prove that I was never on the hype train, so you'll just have to take my word I guess (or not), but anyways, I was never on that hype train.



He always looked very tough, but extremely sloppy. Now he's been exposed on the feet by Poirier & exposed on the ground by Moicano.

BSD had a massive size advantage, but Moicano just proved that skills trump all.



Great performance by Money, he can't afford to lose.