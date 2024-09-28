Never understood the BSD hype

JustBleed69

JustBleed69

Mar 7, 2015
12,187
11,513
Obviously easy to say after the fact & I have nothing to prove that I was never on the hype train, so you'll just have to take my word I guess (or not), but anyways, I was never on that hype train.

He always looked very tough, but extremely sloppy. Now he's been exposed on the feet by Poirier & exposed on the ground by Moicano.
BSD had a massive size advantage, but Moicano just proved that skills trump all.

Great performance by Money, he can't afford to lose.
 
He also left his coach for unknown reasons. So either this was a bad move, either you were right about his qualities, or both.
 
lmao @ not getting the BSD hype. Sure. If you never watch any fights. I guess you could say that.
 
blocnoir said:
He also left his coach for unknown reasons. So either this was a bad move, either you were right about his qualities, or both.
Did not know that.
 
He wss a finishing machine and an all action fighter. Of course he was getting attention.

Back to the drawing board for him now though. He has a lot he needs to improve on. That performance was an eye opener for me as a fan and of bsd.

Also, let's not forget that poirier and moicano are top notch fighters with far more experience than bsd.
 
fortheo said:
He wss a finishing machine and an all action fighter. Of course he was getting attention.

Back to the drawing board for him now though. He has a lot he needs to improve on. That performance was an eye opener for me as a fan and of bsd.
An eye closer for BSD himself.
 
Agreed with you up until the "massive size advantage".

BSD average height, and is one of the softest looking LWs on the roster. If he did indeed have a size advantage over some of these guys I might understand the hype.
 
He was always a very raw fighter whose main attributes were his physicality and intensity.
 
He dogged Porier for all but 10-15 seconds of that fight. Moicano just looked great in that first round. Amazing takedown and great BJJ.
 
RainyMonday said:
Agreed with you up until the "massive size advantage".

BSD average height, and is one of the softest looking LWs on the roster. If he did indeed have a size advantage over some of these guys I might understand the hype.
He did have a massive size advantage over Moicano; same height, way more jacked, also think he had a longer reach. Was also much younger.
 
RainyMonday said:
Agreed with you up until the "massive size advantage".

BSD average height, and is one of the softest looking LWs on the roster. If he did indeed have a size advantage over some of these guys I might understand the hype.
Moicano got dusted inside three by midget Jose Aldo and was a stupid decision away from being put away from Jalin Turner. He sucks too.

Islam Makhachev got finished by a journeyman. He sucks. Jones got finished by the cops, drug testers and hiding under the cage. He sucks.

Pereira lost to Izzy and some random by sub. He sucks. Merab has five losses, sucks. DDP lost by kissing his coach and barely beating Strickland. He really sucks.

Everyone fucking sucks. All overhyped bums who lost because they're cans, overrated, overhyped and not due their opponents skill sets, diversity of approach, fight IQ, weight cuts, injuries, strength of schedule.

None of that shit. They fucking suck.
 
