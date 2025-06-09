Never ending Pena delusions. Possibly CTE kicking in for calling dibs on Kayla vs Nunes winner?

Does she realize she got destroyed in her first title defense, which once again proved her win was a fluke. She should have never won against Pennington and was given a gift. Kayla proved it where Pena had nothing for her.
Now, does she realize she is at the back of the line and needs to work her way back up to title contention or retire? She is actually calling dibs on the winner of Kayla vs Nunes. Just comically bad
