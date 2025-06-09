Never ending Pena delusions. Possibly CTE kicking in for calling dibs on Kayla vs Nunes winner?

Does she realize she got destroyed in her first title defense, which once again proved her win was a fluke. She should have never won against Pennington and was given a gift. Kayla proved it where Pena had nothing for her.

Now, does she realize she is at the back of the line and needs to work her way back up to title contention or retire? She is actually calling dibs on the winner of Kayla vs Nunes. Just comically bad

1749486546083.png
 
What line? That division sucks
 
You're right, a real competitor would say "i don't deserve to be in there but I hope the others do well...."

I kinda get the point you're trying to make but I also get the mindset fighters and pro athletes have to have, trying to stay near the top.

I just defended Pena... wtf
 
You’ve got to admit that it’s impressive how someone who was never the best in the division and has a 12-6 score is a two times champion. She somehow won the lottery twice and hopes that there will be a chance for a third time. Unlikely to happen, but I thought so the first two times as well.
 
