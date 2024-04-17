For context, that guy is a regular on JRE and built a following since then. He's a (pseudo)expert on analyzing rock formations to suggest that what we know of human civilization is sorely lacking. Human civilization started likely 60,000 or more years ago and was very advanced until 12,000 years ago when the second Ice Age began and most advancements have been lost due to natural catastrophes, and subsequently we turned back to being nomadic cavemen. That was what we know of the start of civilization, but mythology of different cultures of different regions of the world suggest something different.