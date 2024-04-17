News Nevada Men Destroy Millions-Year-Old Rock Formations Because

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
22,307
Reaction score
17,982
Humans are shit.



Looks like they had a kid with them too. Way to be good role models for the future generation. The formations are federally protected and if they catch the dudes they will face felony charges. What possesses someone to do something so stupid?
 
Fucking morons.

And why are their faces blurred out? If they’re trying to find them then shouldn’t they show their faces in the hopes that viewers can help identify them?
 
deadshot138 said:
Humans are shit.



Looks like they had a kid with them too. Way to be good role models for the future generation. The formations are federally protected and if they catch the dudes they will face felony charges. What possesses someone to do something so stupid?
Click to expand...

They are dumber than the rocks they destroyed
 
deadshot138 said:
Humans are shit.



Looks like they had a kid with them too. Way to be good role models for the future generation. The formations are federally protected and if they catch the dudes they will face felony charges. What possesses someone to do something so stupid?
Click to expand...


My friend told me there was another Graham Hancock appearance on JRE. Is that where you heard it from?

 
I imagine the dudes that do this kind of shit have the smallest dick, can't please their partner, and look to do some kind of stupid shit to feel like a "man".
 
deadshot138 said:
What?
Click to expand...

For context, that guy is a regular on JRE and built a following since then. He's a (pseudo)expert on analyzing rock formations to suggest that what we know of human civilization is sorely lacking. Human civilization started likely 60,000 or more years ago and was very advanced until 12,000 years ago when the second Ice Age began and most advancements have been lost due to natural catastrophes, and subsequently we turned back to being nomadic cavemen. That was what we know of the start of civilization, but mythology of unrelated cultures of far-removed regions of the world suggest something different.

<EdgyBrah> <WhatItIs>
 
Last edited:
SSgt Dickweed said:
For context, that guy is a regular on JRE and built a following since then. He's a (pseudo)expert on analyzing rock formations to suggest that what we know of human civilization is sorely lacking. Human civilization started likely 60,000 or more years ago and was very advanced until 12,000 years ago when the second Ice Age began and most advancements have been lost due to natural catastrophes, and subsequently we turned back to being nomadic cavemen. That was what we know of the start of civilization, but mythology of different cultures of different regions of the world suggest something different.

<EdgyBrah> <WhatItIs>
Click to expand...
And how does Graham Hancock connect to the video at the beginning of the thread?
 
Rob Rain said:
And how does Graham Hancock connect to the video at the beginning of the thread?
Click to expand...

It might've been a talking point since Rogan and Jamie bring up trending vids on their monitor to share with guests.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
For context, that guy is a regular on JRE and built a following since then. He's a (pseudo)expert on analyzing rock formations to suggest that what we know of human civilization is sorely lacking. Human civilization started likely 60,000 or more years ago and was very advanced until 12,000 years ago when the second Ice Age began and most advancements have been lost due to natural catastrophes, and subsequently we turned back to being nomadic cavemen. That was what we know of the start of civilization, but mythology of unrelated cultures of far-removed regions of the world suggest something different.

<EdgyBrah> <WhatItIs>
Click to expand...
Oh, nah I was just going by what the news reporter said lol. That tells me you didn't watch the video
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Deorum
America's Best Idea (Worldwide)
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
crabmeat
crabmeat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,489
Messages
55,422,549
Members
174,769
Latest member
Mario Santrovich

Share this page

Back
Top