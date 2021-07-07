Crime Netherlands becoming narco state

Investigative journalist Peter de vries was just shot down in the Netherlands, seems to be a ton of news about traffickers coming from there including Moroccan-born Ridouan Taghi, who has killed a lawyer representing a witness against him in the Netherlands. Of course we just saw Tse Chi Lop arrested there as well.

seems to be a lot of Asian crime lords doing business out there


Major outlets calling Netherlands a narco state, here’s several from first fucking page of googling. Dumbasses- Comparing US to Netherlands. Let’s ignore population like always:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50821542


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/feb/20/netherlands-becoming-a-narco-state-warn-dutch-police

https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/4-3-billion-of-cocaine-sized-heading-to-europe-s-narco-state-44524

https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/a...ostate-and-emergence-methamphetamine-industry

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12074531/the-netherlands-narco-state-torture-murder-kids-12-drugs/



Peter R de Vries: Dutch crime journalist wounded in Amsterdam shooting https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57743233



https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/18/world/europe/taghi-dubai-netherlands-arrest.html
 
evergreenrider said:
People love drugs. I think america needs to embrace that and bring quality manufacturing jobs back to US soil.
Might as well. America is filled with broken people anyway. May as well let them numb themselves indefinitely. The only reason I can see why it hasn't happened is because drug addicts are unpredictable. So, TPTB may think decrimilalizing all drugs may help control the braindead masses. BUT, you may get this unpredictable meth head that is able to influence people like MLK Jr., and now a problem arises. My two cents. Probably paranoia.
 
sherdogwantedtonamemekiki said:
Might as well. America is filled with broken people anyway. May as well let them numb themselves indefinitely. The only reason I can see why it hasn't happened is because drug addicts are unpredictable. So, TPTB may think decrimilalizing all drugs may help control the braindead masses. BUT, you may get this unpredictable meth head that is able to influence people like MLK Jr., and now a problem arises. My two cents. Probably paranoia.

EDIT: I think it was Utah that decrimilized all drugs, so let's see how that state turns out.
sherdogwantedtonamemekiki said:
Might as well. America is filled with broken people anyway. May as well let them numb themselves indefinitely. The only reason I can see why it hasn't happened is because drug addicts are unpredictable. So, TPTB may think decrimilalizing all drugs may help control the braindead masses. BUT, you may get this unpredictable meth head that is able to influence people like MLK Jr., and now a problem arises. My two cents. Probably paranoia.
Drugs illegal keep prisons full, private prisons, with almost free workers paying $8 for phone calls, $45 for kmart sneakers, etc. Corps make money.
 
It could be some sort of major hub for international criminals and attract some high profile cases but that still doesn't make it a "narco state".

In a narco state you have government institutions at various levels severely compromised by very powerful cartels and violence is rampant and uncontrolled at times. Crime is actually very minimal in the Netherlands. The homicide rate for example is a small fraction of what it is in America.
 
‘Narco state’ might be a bit of a exaggeration I think. Having said that it’s always been a hotbed for whole sale drug distribution. Back in the late 80s early 90s I’d say a good percentage of Europe’s pills and North Africa and Afghan hash had gone through the Netherlands first.


Certain places in Spain are probably more worthy of the title (even though again it would be a exaggeration). There are loads of vids online from tourist watching the traffickers unload their boats at the beach in the middle of the day, blatantly in front of everyone
 
Narco state is whole state is captured by cartels... the executive, judicial, police etc... like 80s Columbia or some say Mexico today. Hardy Netherlands
 
This isn't funny but the OP is onto something.
Years ago (and for many years running) the lefty-papers in Europe were singing praises of how well the Dutch were off with their allowed substances and how it has not created any crime.
Those jackasses' mouths have been collectively shut a million times over with the rather obvious problems the country is facing and how the problems are actually being spread rapidly by the borderless Europe.
If for once your average upper- or middle-class, well-schooled, privileged and protected, out-of-touch Bo-Bo would care to look outside their own bubble and smell the roses.
The same fucking losers are to blame for many of the crime in Europe and the thumbless wanks have zero solutions to the problems they've created.
The hell with the lot.
 
narco state is a bit much but the netherlands is one of those nordic countries that have lost all defensive instincts after so much time of being rich that now are easy pickings for determined thugs. norway, sweden, the netherlands, etc, have no antibodies to protect against these creeps that keep on crawling in.
 
Netherlands: 0.59 intentional homicides per 100,000 persons
United States: 4.96 intentional homicides per 100,000 persons

USA is ~8.5 times worse than the Netherlands, so if they are becoming a narco state, the USA is the narco king where citizens must arm themselves with guns to even feel safe to walk the streets.
 
Ironically enough, the dude was always defending Moroccans from stereotyping and when the Charlie Hebdo satirists got murdered he stated that they provoked it themselves and that he understood their anger.

Edit: Just to be completely clear, it's horrible that he got shot, just noting the irony.
 
Becoming?

Rotterdam is the place where most europeans dealers get their cocaine and amphetamines
 
