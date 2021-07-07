BloodyPoptart
Investigative journalist Peter de vries was just shot down in the Netherlands, seems to be a ton of news about traffickers coming from there including Moroccan-born Ridouan Taghi, who has killed a lawyer representing a witness against him in the Netherlands. Of course we just saw Tse Chi Lop arrested there as well.
seems to be a lot of Asian crime lords doing business out there
Major outlets calling Netherlands a narco state, here’s several from first fucking page of googling. Dumbasses- Comparing US to Netherlands. Let’s ignore population like always:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50821542
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/feb/20/netherlands-becoming-a-narco-state-warn-dutch-police
https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/4-3-billion-of-cocaine-sized-heading-to-europe-s-narco-state-44524
https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/a...ostate-and-emergence-methamphetamine-industry
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12074531/the-netherlands-narco-state-torture-murder-kids-12-drugs/
Peter R de Vries: Dutch crime journalist wounded in Amsterdam shooting https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57743233
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/18/world/europe/taghi-dubai-netherlands-arrest.html
