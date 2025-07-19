fingercuffs
Did anyone go?
All I knew before the doc was watching Korn countless times. Knew nothing about the blatant ripping people off and women being raped, burning the entire place down nightmare.
What a stain it left on the legacy, I really can't believe I knew nothing about the horror till watching the documentary. A Sherbro and I watch pretty much everything doc wise that's in our space so when he told me to watch, I watched.
