Netflix - The Family

I didn't know where to put this being it's partly religious and partly crime/politics but I'm mainly wanting to discuss the merit of the documentary and book which it stems from.

Has anyone watched it or read the book? The documentary (even for me who watches every cult documentary there is) was a tough slog so I've saved the last two episodes till next week but I'm all the way down the rabbit hole with the book.
 
Just looked it up, looks like its up my alley so to speak. Will check it out this week and report back. Cheers.
 
I like documentaries but if you're saying it's been a tough slog to get where you are then I'll never make it.

I've noticed that everyone wants their documentary to be a series now, when many of their stories could be told in a 90 minute movie.
 
Yea, Netflix wants them docs to be drawn out to bulk up their viewing minutes and it always leads to whole episodes of filler and the same point being made over and over again

Gotta tighten that shit up, G

VQYTzZ.gif
 
When I say tough slog I mean the facts that are being spewed. It's like The Heritage Foundation documentary on steroids. It's compelling, not boring hard slog.
 
Ohh, I dunno. If I see a cult documentary like the polygamy one I watched recently on Hulu with 10 episodes I get tingles I'm so excited.
 
Secrets of Polygamy. It covers the FLDS which I've seen everything going of and The Kingston Family The Order.
The investigator grew up in the LDS and is an ex cop who ex members turn to to try and rescue their kids who have been repurposed through sex trafficking/child brides.
 
Ok that's next on the list then.
 
Let me know your thoughts, the investigator and his wife are great people. I bought one of Warren Jeffs's daughters books as a result of watching it. And one of The Kingston's daughter's book.
 
Lol , my wife and I were just discussing that so many of the shows that are 6 episodes should really be done in 4 or so as we get bored of the TV folks dragging things out and trying to pad the series out ...
 
