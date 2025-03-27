Rhood
Netflix announced that it will be soon be distributing the first-ever live-action "Scooby-Doo" television series, with a story set before the Mystery Inc. gang officially got together. In over 50 years, the "Scooby-Doo" characters and stories have yet to be seen as a live-action series, brought to life only in animated shows and three live-action movies.
The new series will serve as an origin story for the Mystery Inc. gang, all based on the original Hanna-Barbera characters.
