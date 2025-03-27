Television Netflix set to release a Scooby-Doo Origins series

Netflix announced that it will be soon be distributing the first-ever live-action "Scooby-Doo" television series, with a story set before the Mystery Inc. gang officially got together. In over 50 years, the "Scooby-Doo" characters and stories have yet to be seen as a live-action series, brought to life only in animated shows and three live-action movies.

The new series will serve as an origin story for the Mystery Inc. gang, all based on the original Hanna-Barbera characters.

Zoinks! Netflix is releasing a live-action 'Scooby-Doo' series. What we know so far

The new series, which does not yet have a release date, will explore the origin story of the Mystery Inc. gang.
Netlfix has already announced the cast:




Sounds like a stinker. Give me the original cartoon that I watched on Saturday morning during the mid 80s and burn the rest.
 
My daughter adores Freddy bless her. Can't wait for him to be turned into a fat lesbian with purple hair.
 
