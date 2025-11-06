  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Netflix is making a show about Dana White's gambling exploits

hqdefault.jpg

Remember when Dana got caught gambling with a hooker on his lap <Irene2>
danawhite1.jpg

She jumped away real quick when the camera came <{1-8}>
 
Makes sense, you see so many people today obsessed with any public figures and their money. Whether they get paid alot or spend alot, for some reason people really live vicariously through it. Always been weird to me, I'm not a materialistic person, but to me money is mostly luck or skill with luck combined. Maybe people are so obsessed with it they think if they make an uproar about famous person's pay, that someone will do the same to them. Never understood modern culture personally.
 
Really hard to believe that his homies who own cassinos would let millions of dolars of debt just get by because of friendship.

Unless Dana once won millions and said "nevermind, was just for fun, don't need to pay."
 
To allegedly owe $30 million and have friends who are owners not make you pay.. Oof.
<FutbolThink>
 
Debt is dropped if you let us do the next UFC at our casino and the house pockets 90% of fighter pay 🐈
DEAL <{danawhoah}>
 
Netflix should do a show about his family life instead (doesn’t exist).
This is gonna be a giant infomercial promoting him and the Nell Boys🤡
 
Arre yaar that is off hella fasho ji am not gimmick paddymally he is simply my foenem
 
