I should try this negotiation tactic with my boss next time.
Remember when Dana got caught gambling with a hooker on his lap
She jumped away real quick when the camera came
Debt is dropped if you let us do the next UFC at our casino and the house pockets 90% of fighter payReally hard to believe that his homies who own cassinos would let millions of dolars of debt just get by because of friendship.
Unless Dana once won millions and said "nevermind, was just for fun, don't need to pay."
WHERE'S PADDY O'MALLEY
WHERE ARE YOU KEEPING HIM
Arre yaar that is off hella fasho ji am not gimmick paddymally he is simply my foenemI think the more pressing question is how many of his next characters/gimmicks has he already written and fully fleshed out?
I reckon he's got at least 3 more ready to deploy, with loose ideas for another 2 bubbling away already.
