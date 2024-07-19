Netflix games - missing save

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
I heard this game "into the breach" was fun so I tried it on Netflix, and it was great.

Got busy so I hadn't played in a couple months. Go back today to pick it up again and it only gives me the option for a new game. Continue is greyed out, like they lost all my saves.

Anyone have this happen and is there a fix?
 
