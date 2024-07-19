Netflix games - missing save

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 29,012
- Reaction score
- 38,317
I heard this game "into the breach" was fun so I tried it on Netflix, and it was great.
Got busy so I hadn't played in a couple months. Go back today to pick it up again and it only gives me the option for a new game. Continue is greyed out, like they lost all my saves.
Anyone have this happen and is there a fix?
