Im not sure whats up with the lighting but Netanyahu looks paler than ghost
I wouldn't believe much that Israel says, but do we doubt Iran wouldn't try to remove Trump as he is a threat? They toyed Biden like a dildo. But Trump can't be fucked with like that. Imagine a Nuclear Iran? We would all be targets. Think of the arms race this would cause in the Middle East. Khomeini is 86, you think he doesn't want to go out with a bang? Look at what Iran has done with Proxies before. Only Liberal jackasses don't see Iran as a huge threat to the world.