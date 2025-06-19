Opinion Netanyahu says that Iran has tried to kill Trump twice so far through proxies

Im not sure whats up with the lighting but Netanyahu looks paler than ghost
 
If I had to decide the fate of several million people facing war from several sides, I probably wouldn't sleep very well either, and I'd look the part.
Trump, on the other hand, doesn't give a shit about his people in the country; he doesn't care how many die.
And that's probably why he sleeps wonderfully. And he probably has the better people who make his face look fresher, even though he's certainly older than Bibi.
 
I wouldn't believe much that Israel says, but do we doubt Iran wouldn't try to remove Trump as he is a threat? They toyed Biden like a dildo. But Trump can't be fucked with like that. Imagine a Nuclear Iran? We would all be targets. Think of the arms race this would cause in the Middle East. Khomeini is 86, you think he doesn't want to go out with a bang? Look at what Iran has done with Proxies before. Only Liberal jackasses don't see Iran as a huge threat to the world.
 
Nobody saw Iran as a huge threat until this week.

If you asked people 2 weeks ago if the U.S. should militarily invade Iran, 99% would've said fuck no.

Just shows how quickly the propaganda machine does its work.
 
3 if you count Trump almost drowning under the pile of Israeli money Trump is getting.
Trump might be bad at most businesses but he knows how to get paid by lots of Middle Eastern countries. Hell even Trumps son in law got 2 billion.
 
I trust anything that comes out of Netanyahu's mouth as much as Trump's.
 
