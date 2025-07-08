lsa
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed during his meeting with President Trump on Monday that he's nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.
"Netanyahu said during their dinner at the White House he was presenting Trump with a copy of the "well-deserved" nomination letter that he sent the Nobel Prize committee because the president has "forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak in one country and one region after the other."
Trump said as he received the letter, "This I didn't know. Wow. Thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful."
I mean if Bibi thinks so....
I think its going to be a slam dunk.
