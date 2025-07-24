Hog-train
Below is the Netanyahu interview on the Nelk Boys and the other clip with them shows them admitting they got a pre-planned list of questions for Netanyahu by their handlers.
Once all the evangelical boomers die, their support amongst the US's youth falls off a cliff. America's youth hates them. No doubt Israel is scared of waning US support in the future and they're desperately trying to garner support amongst young men. They're going for the red pill crowd.
