International Netanyahu Interview on the Nelk Boys - Preplanned Questions

Below is the Netanyahu interview on the Nelk Boys and the other clip with them shows them admitting they got a pre-planned list of questions for Netanyahu by their handlers.

Once all the evangelical boomers die, their support amongst the US's youth falls off a cliff. America's youth hates them. No doubt Israel is scared of waning US support in the future and they're desperately trying to garner support amongst young men. They're going for the red pill crowd.



 
I thought these fool boys were Canadians?
 
It’s a really bad look not preparing for an interview like that.

Who would ever watch any of their other crap now?
 
Honest question looking from the outside. Are you sure? My impression is that destroying the department of education (is that the right name?) and pushing for more homeschooling is a way to keep the youth indoctrinated a little bit, no?
But I also agree that the youth is putting up less with the Israeli state propaganda.
 
75% (random number)of the podcast industry are unprepared idiots talking shit. Look at Joe, doesnt matter the topic, if the guest says he's being suppressed or prosecuted by the mainstream he'll buy it
 
You are funny MAGA guy living in dreams.
Both U.S reps and dems does support U.S MIC industry.
And woke up dreamer, MAGA always will support The Land of Zion and Israel more than other branches of republicans or " bad " according to you dems.
Mike Johnson might explain you how important for U.S is to support Israel even more than today.
 
So just like every other politician doing shit like this?

Color me shocked

COLOR ME
 
There's some weird shit going on with Bibi, Israel, the podcast bro world, and conservative media.

The old guard conservatives love Israel and the IDF while not so secretly hating any Jewish people that don't help them stay rich.

The new alt right types seem torn between whether they want to kill all Muslim people, kill all Jewish people, or both.
 
This is the second thread that I've seen about these clowns interviewing someone today after not knowing they even existed until this morning.

They seem like idiots who's audience is idiot based.

I suppose if you can give them the questions they are supposed to ask and retards are the audience you are looking to influence.... It's a place to be interviewed if you're the type of asshole who can't do a real interview where people might ask about all the many things that will make you look like the scumbag that you actually are in reality
 
No.

The new "alt right types" have seen behind the Israeli veil. They now recognize how much influence they have over finance, politics, education, business, and education.

They hate Muslims and Israelis equally. Because they are both aligned against American prosperity and Western values.
 
Weapons manufacturers does have more impact in red states....
And " aid " ( LOL ) for israel is to purchase U.S weapons. Actually republicans always had funded this aid to U.S MIC more than dems.

Mechanism always the same: you " gave " some x and get U.S weapons orders for higher sum than this support for U.S companies....


U.S is supporting U.S companies and jobs by supporting Israel.
They can't tell: let's support company x, better to support Israel and then company x will get orders for weapons for higher sum than support was....
No one is idiot.
 
