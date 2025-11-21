Flower2dPeople said: They put higher sugar content for countries with lax regulations. Saw a vid years ago where Nestle gave away free baby formulas as it would be more convenient for the new mother, rather than the traditional breastfeeding. Mothers would use this regularly until they stopped producing milk the same time the free baby formula ran out. Now they're forced to buy this milk while raising diabetic babies along with cerelac. Click to expand...

Gets even worse, but this is the main thrust.1)Nestle sent people, basically advertising reps, dressed like medial professionals to sell these women in poor areas, on the "benefits" of formula. Nestle intentionally misrepresented their branding and advertising people to look like experts in the eyes of uneducated poor women.2)Nestle knowingly did this in areas where they knew full well the water these women would use, was unsafe to drink. Unlike breast milk which the mother's body keeps free of pathogens that the mother might ingest.3)Nestle gave "samples" to these women, which were either free or very cheap. The amount of formula in these samples was formulated to be enough to shut down milk production. Surprisingly, after the cheap or free sample, the cost of the formula suddenly exploded. This resulted in very poor women needing to spend a significant portion of their income on aometbing they would otherwise make for free. Many women started cutting the formula with more water. Dirty, unsafe to drink water, as mentioned above.4)Nestle has spent MILLIONS of dollars fighting this in court and In the collective attention of the public. Rather than doing anything to help, or even minimize the clear and consistent damage they were doing, they would rather give a shit ton of money - taken from dirt poor women - and give that money to their lawyers.FUUUUUCK NESTLE.They are one of the absolute worst