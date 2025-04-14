HOLA
A Wisconsin teen allegedly killed his parents to "obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government, federal authorities said in court documents...
The sheriff's department issued a search warrant and say they found material on the teen's phone related to "The Order of Nine Angles," which is "a network of individuals holding new-Nazi racially motivated extremist views," according to investigators.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reviewed documents allegedly written by the teen, which calls for the assassination of Trump and the start of a revolution to "save the white race," according to federal court documents.
The alleged writings shows images of Adolf Hitler with the following text: "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY," according to court documents.
Wisconsin teen allegedly killed parents in extremist plot to assassinate Trump, FBI says
Nikita Casap, 17, allegedly killed his parents to "obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government.
