Crime Neo-Nazi ‘willing to murder mixed-race child’ released early from prison

A neo-Nazi infamous for naming his son after Adolf Hitler has been granted early release from prison.

SEI39680662-c196.jpg


Despite well-grounded concerns that Thomas is at risk of reoffending due to his deeply held beliefs, a parole board has determined following a hearing at the end of last month that he ought to be released.

A summary from the hearing, quoted by the Daily Mail, reads: ‘Having considered the index offence, relevant patterns of previous behaviour and the other evidence before it, the panel listed as risk factors those influences which made it more likely that Mr Thomas would reoffend.
 
TS' search history must be a nightmare.

No link, no mention of what the guy's even in prison for, and not even what his first name is or what country this is in for anybody to look it up. Oh great, we can just google "Thomas" to find out more information.

Could have just posted this directly in the wasteland yourself and save the mods the effort
 
We care about early release for obvious threats to society? Or no?

What is the point of this thread?
 
If he's so famous, how come I've never heard of this Adolf Hitler guy?
 
nostradumbass said:
www.bbc.co.uk

National Action: The new parents and the neo-Nazi terror threat

How police closed in on the banned far-right group National Action and several of its members.
www.bbc.co.uk

Here's a loooooooong article about National Action starting with these two weirdos.
 
TS thinking this is his got you moment aimed at everyone that leans right.

Either way anyone that waves a nazi flag can f off
 
