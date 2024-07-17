Mack Yancy
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2022
- Messages
- 2,890
- Reaction score
- 3,019
A neo-Nazi infamous for naming his son after Adolf Hitler has been granted early release from prison.
Despite well-grounded concerns that Thomas is at risk of reoffending due to his deeply held beliefs, a parole board has determined following a hearing at the end of last month that he ought to be released.
A summary from the hearing, quoted by the Daily Mail, reads: ‘Having considered the index offence, relevant patterns of previous behaviour and the other evidence before it, the panel listed as risk factors those influences which made it more likely that Mr Thomas would reoffend.
Despite well-grounded concerns that Thomas is at risk of reoffending due to his deeply held beliefs, a parole board has determined following a hearing at the end of last month that he ought to be released.
A summary from the hearing, quoted by the Daily Mail, reads: ‘Having considered the index offence, relevant patterns of previous behaviour and the other evidence before it, the panel listed as risk factors those influences which made it more likely that Mr Thomas would reoffend.