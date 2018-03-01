nelly furtado got a fat a**

Serious question: what was her last hit? It could be a song that featured her vocals, but wasn't "hers".
"Promiscuous Girl", with Timbaland?Serious question: what was her last hit? It could be a song that featured her vocals, but wasn't "hers".
man, she got fat and her boobs didnt get bigger, that is a damn shame, she still looks good though
Serious question: what was her last hit? It could be a song that featured her vocals, but wasn't "hers".
with ass cheeks like that someone had to creampie.She looks pregnant
just Portuguese IMOShe's Indian/Portuguese and like five foot while wearing thick socks. She was gonna get "dat ass tho" ass.