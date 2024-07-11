News Neil Magny vs. undefeated Michael Morales verbally agreed for UFC Fight Night, Aug. 24th

Will Magny snatch Morales' 0?

"The unbeaten Ecuadorian is being targeted to take on crafty veteran Neil Magny at a UFC Fight Night event Aug. 24 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas."



"Both parties have verbally agreed to the bout, MMA Junkie confirmed with multiple people with knowledge of the matchup. The people requested anonymity because the UFC has not yet made a formal announcement of the fight.

Morales (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has yet to taste defeat in his professional MMA career. The 25-year-old most recently fought in November 2023 and beat Jake Matthews with a unanimous decision. Morales had been out nursing an injury, now is training and healthy."

With the addition, the UFC’s Aug. 24 lineup now includes:
  • Bruno Ferreira vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Danny Silva
  • Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese
  • Viacheslav Borschev vs. James Llontop
  • Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes
  • Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
  • Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales
-----​

Full story here: https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...-fight-night-mma-booking-matchup-announcement
 
Isn't Michael Morales from Spiderman? They still let him fight knowing he's using PES (Performance enhancing spiders)?
 
alonzo-mourning.gif
 
it's miles.

But anyhow I think Morales Keeps his 0 against Magny, but i love the fight that's a great fight. good test. I hope he wins then they put him against 7-11 ranked
 
