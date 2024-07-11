Gio
"The unbeaten Ecuadorian is being targeted to take on crafty veteran Neil Magny at a UFC Fight Night event Aug. 24 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas."
"Both parties have verbally agreed to the bout, MMA Junkie confirmed with multiple people with knowledge of the matchup. The people requested anonymity because the UFC has not yet made a formal announcement of the fight.
Morales (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has yet to taste defeat in his professional MMA career. The 25-year-old most recently fought in November 2023 and beat Jake Matthews with a unanimous decision. Morales had been out nursing an injury, now is training and healthy."
With the addition, the UFC’s Aug. 24 lineup now includes:
Full story here: https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...-fight-night-mma-booking-matchup-announcement
With the addition, the UFC’s Aug. 24 lineup now includes:
- Bruno Ferreira vs. Roman Kopylov
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Danny Silva
- Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese
- Viacheslav Borschev vs. James Llontop
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes
- Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
- Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales
Full story here: https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...-fight-night-mma-booking-matchup-announcement