Nefarious 2023

JoeyJoeJoeJr

JoeyJoeJoeJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 14, 2015
Messages
8,766
Reaction score
5,486
Hey guys, genius Joey here, back again.

So there have been a lot of movies coming out recently, but I want to talk about one that has flown under the radar.

Nefarious (2023) is a psychological thriller, starring Sean Patrick Flannery, best known for his 1999 hit The Boondock Saints.

The movie is about a death row inmate who claims he is a demon, and is interviewed by a psychiatrist who has the responsibility to determine whether he is sane. If he is, his execution will go through that night. It takes place almost entirely in one room.

This movie received bad reviews by the critics, but I found the actual audience reviews were mostly very positive so I gave it a chance.

The movie gives off B rate movie vibes and I expected to turn it off after 20 minutes. I ended up watching the whole movie, and I was captivated the entire time, for one reason. Sean Patrick Flannery has one of the top 3 best acting performances in the past 10 years. His performance was so good he single handedly turned the movie in to a good movie.

I never really thought of him as a supremely talented actor but this movie changed my opinion completely.

It has a mediocre 6.4 on IMBD but you guys need to see this performance, it's absolutely outstanding.

Check it out and let me know what you guys think


 
Last edited:
i member being intrigued by the preview will give it a watch

6.4 on imdb ain't so bad
a lot of movies I watch are in the sub 4 range
 
JoeyJoeJoeJr said:
Hey guys, genius Joey here, back again.

So there have been a lot of movies coming out recently, but I want to talk about one that has flown under the radar.

Nefarious (2023) is a psychological thriller, starring Sean Patrick Flannery, best known for his 1999 hit The Boondock Saints.

The movie is about a death row inmate who claims he is a demon, and is interviewed by a psychiatrist who has the responsibility to determine whether he is sane. If he is, his execution will go through that night. It takes place almost entirely in one room.

This movie received bad reviews by the critics, but I found the actual audience reviews were mostly very positive so I gave it a chance.

The movie gives off B rate movie vibes and I expected to turn it off after 20 minutes. I ended up watching the whole movie, and I was captivated the entire time, for one reason. Sean Patrick Flannery has one of the top 3 best acting performances in the past 10 years. His performance was so good he single handedly turned the movie in to a good movie.

I never really thought of him as a supremely talented actor but this movie changed my opinion completely.

It has a mediocre 6.4 on IMBD but you guys need to see this performance, it's absolutely outstanding.

Check it out and let me know what you guys think


Click to expand...

zyzz-didnt-watch.gif
 
I've seen it. I liked plenty about it but wasn't a fan of the ending. I found the ending to be bland, boring, and cliche. Everything else was good. I also agree that Flannery was the best part. The scene involving the abortion still creeps me out.
 
I didn't read but I see joeyjoey posts then I click like.
 
I agree that Flanery gives one of the top performances of the year. The guy really knows how to break down a scene and put spin on a line and give a conversation ups and downs. It's no easy task to be compelling for two hours sitting in a chair with nothing to work with except how you deliver and time the words on the page.

This movie depends more on Flanery knowing what he is doing than almost any other movie depends on an actor. There's little score, cinematography, action, etc. to bail him out. In the hands of even an average actor in terms of the ability to sell what is required it would be a painful and unwatchable fail.

Movie would have been better I think with the entire denouement excised though and it wasn't necessary. Everything up until then...that being the first >90% was quite effective.
 
Last edited:
I just watched this movie. I am allergic to quality well made and well acted films.

however I'll make an exception for this film. the acting was absolutely incredible. well worth watching more than once even.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,727
Messages
57,114,309
Members
175,546
Latest member
Couch_Gambler

Share this page

Back
Top