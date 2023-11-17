Hey guys, genius Joey here, back again.



So there have been a lot of movies coming out recently, but I want to talk about one that has flown under the radar.



Nefarious (2023) is a psychological thriller, starring Sean Patrick Flannery, best known for his 1999 hit The Boondock Saints.



The movie is about a death row inmate who claims he is a demon, and is interviewed by a psychiatrist who has the responsibility to determine whether he is sane. If he is, his execution will go through that night. It takes place almost entirely in one room.



This movie received bad reviews by the critics, but I found the actual audience reviews were mostly very positive so I gave it a chance.



The movie gives off B rate movie vibes and I expected to turn it off after 20 minutes. I ended up watching the whole movie, and I was captivated the entire time, for one reason. Sean Patrick Flannery has one of the top 3 best acting performances in the past 10 years. His performance was so good he single handedly turned the movie in to a good movie.



I never really thought of him as a supremely talented actor but this movie changed my opinion completely.



It has a mediocre 6.4 on IMBD but you guys need to see this performance, it's absolutely outstanding.



Check it out and let me know what you guys think





