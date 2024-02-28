Television Need some real laugh out loud content

Really just need a laugh. Maybe I missed something recent or from the past? Something along the lines of HG, Archer, Borat, South Park, Rick and Morty and I Love You Philip Morris. Can be from movies/series/standup/online. Most recent new series I saw that it is hilarious is the Ted series.

I've seen pretty much everything Ricky Gervais and Bill Birr have. I would recommend Life's Too Short as a series and Afterlife. Only thing giving me the giggles right now is Jon Stewart on the Daily Show but it's too real world.

To compare I'm not hugely into Dave Chapel. I don't really laugh at but watch Solar Opposites, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy. Ozzy Man on youtube hit the mark for a while but I think I've become desensitized. Tropic Thunder is definitely a great comedy but oddly I didn't laugh in the same way as those mentioned above.
 
Since you like Archer and Rick & Morty, I must ask if you're familiar with The Venture Bros.
 
How to with John Wilson is a strange but funny series.

thought peacemaker was pretty fun. Not sure if it's LOL but it's got some good dark humor.
 
Watch some Danny McBride shows.

Eastbound and Down
Righteous Gemstones
Vice Principles
 
