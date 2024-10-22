My kid goes to a private school but I guess that doesn't really matter.....he's a bright boy but he's having a tougher go than usual this year. Im about accountability so Im not trying to blame anything or anyone but he tells me sometimes he gets scoldings for not doing something or another and the teacher will banter him with micro shame comments like "a guess you weren't paying attention here" or "I guess you were zoning out on me". These aren't verbatim but just examples of the shaming or guilting that goes on. He's 9 and in 4th grade.



I know it sounds minor but growing up, its something moms do and its annoying AF especially for little kids who might not be equipped to blow shit like this off like I do now (if the wife says shit like this). I guess its a personal peeve of mine.



I know if I bring it up in a teachers conference we are probably going to battle since she's going to take offense. Its sensitive because its early in the year and I don't want her zoning in my kid in a bad way or with resentment of any kind.





I hate guilt like this and think its a waste. It affects self esteem over time. She seems to do it by default.





How is the best way to handle this or word it to the teacher that you're not cool with it?



Thank you