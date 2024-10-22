Relationship Need some advice on complaining about a kid's teacher (micro-shaming)

My kid goes to a private school but I guess that doesn't really matter.....he's a bright boy but he's having a tougher go than usual this year. Im about accountability so Im not trying to blame anything or anyone but he tells me sometimes he gets scoldings for not doing something or another and the teacher will banter him with micro shame comments like "a guess you weren't paying attention here" or "I guess you were zoning out on me". These aren't verbatim but just examples of the shaming or guilting that goes on. He's 9 and in 4th grade.

I know it sounds minor but growing up, its something moms do and its annoying AF especially for little kids who might not be equipped to blow shit like this off like I do now (if the wife says shit like this). I guess its a personal peeve of mine.

I know if I bring it up in a teachers conference we are probably going to battle since she's going to take offense. Its sensitive because its early in the year and I don't want her zoning in my kid in a bad way or with resentment of any kind.


I hate guilt like this and think its a waste. It affects self esteem over time. She seems to do it by default.


How is the best way to handle this or word it to the teacher that you're not cool with it?

Thank you
 
How old is your kid. He'll only have the teacher for less then a year. I wouldn't bring it up. He's gonna encounter all types as a kid and as an adult. I don't think trying to change this teacher will happen no matter what you say or how you bring it up. If it's even true.
 
Where do you believe the line is on "shaming" children in school who aren't doing what they're asked or expected?

This is precisely what has been ripped from teachers and schools so now they just coddle everybody as a default.

If my kid isn't paying attention or doing what they're supposed to do, I'd hope the teacher has the skills and ability to help wake them up. If it's a huge problem and continuous then obviously more could be going on/home etc.

"I guess you weren't paying attention" is now a micro-aggression? Aren't you a hard core conservative?

Come on bro...
 
Tell her your kids does much better with positive reinforcement and encouragement rather than negative feedback. Ask her to suggest the proper behaviors rather than just pointing out the bad.
 
HomeCheese said:
Tell her your kids does much better with positive reinforcement and encouragement rather than negative feedback. Ask her to suggest the proper behaviors rather than just pointing out the bad.
I fn love this and you.

Wow...thanks for clueing me in dude!
 
Natural Order said:
Where do you believe the line is on "shaming" children in school who aren't doing what they're asked or expected?

This is precisely what has been ripped from teachers and schools so now they just coddle everybody as a default.

If my kid isn't paying attention or doing what they're supposed to do, I'd hope the teacher has the skills and ability to help wake them up. If it's a huge problem and continuous then obviously more could be going on/home etc.

"I guess you weren't paying attention" is now a micro-aggression? Aren't you a hard core conservative?

Come on bro...
I totally get where you're coming from here. That was only an example....I think you know what Im talking about here. Its on the fringe I know. I just hated it when it was done to me. A little 9 year old doesn't know how to deal with stuff like this and it stews especially if its the MO of the teacher.
Im definitely not the type of parent when it comes to coddling. I prefer to let them figure things out.


But guilt? I hate that shit.
 
HomeCheese said:
Tell her your kids does much better with positive reinforcement and encouragement rather than negative feedback. Ask her to suggest the proper behaviors rather than just pointing out the bad.
She'll likely ask what negative feedback Im talking about. Ive been direct with wife when she does it to the kids and she flies off the handle.

Its been my experience that women don't like to be told how to behave or have specific stuff like this pointed out
 
What happened to "Freedom of speech" and "words are just word" and "the right to offend"?
 
