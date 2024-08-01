Need some advice on boxing technique

FlyingDeathKick

FlyingDeathKick

Dec 10, 2016
17,118
11,469
Was mid combination on the heavy bag today and I let one rip. Didn't even feel like I had to fart but I simultaneously farted when I landed a hook on the bag. The coach was giving me tips at this specific time and of course I told him in Korean that I farted.

So what is the technique to not fart while punching? Anybody got some advice??
 
U dun kno di secret fam all di greats do it 🌟 🎺 Big George used to drink milk B4 him step oot we saw how dat ting play oot most times Poatan prolly do di same affi di voodoo ceremony 🏃💨💥😴

Just b careful don't overdo it trust me broski 🪥🧼
 
