Need some advice on boxing technique

FlyingDeathKick
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Dec 10, 2016
- Messages
- 17,118
- Reaction score
- 11,469
Was mid combination on the heavy bag today and I let one rip. Didn't even feel like I had to fart but I simultaneously farted when I landed a hook on the bag. The coach was giving me tips at this specific time and of course I told him in Korean that I farted.
So what is the technique to not fart while punching? Anybody got some advice??
