Need sherlawyers help

Had my vehicle impounded due to a suspended license. Misread the ticket and accidentally paid late. Got pulled over Weeks later and vehicle was impounded due to suspended license. However the cop ran the improper driver's license number. On the ticket the driver's license number had a digit off. Is it worth trying to get reimbursed for the impound, as they impounded it based on running the wrong driver's license number?
 
Also the tickets I received were never filed with the courts so they don't exist(at least with the courthouse, the police department has a record of them) at this point in time. Guessing it's because the wrong license number is on the ticket and the system wouldn't take it but I could be wrong
 
So was your licensed actually suspended at the time? Or did it only come up suspended due to the DL# mix up? If the cop just made a typo on the ticket but ran your actual DL# and it was actually suspended at the time, GL getting out that.
 
Is TS Canadian, as Law Talkin Guy is, as i am.

In Canada, it used to be good way to get a ticket thrown out by pointing at any error on the ticket. That said they changed that by now allowing the ticket to be amended and fixed, for such minor errors, in court, as those errors are pointed out. At least in Ontario i know that is the case.

It is probably same for TS if Murican, and likely to be State by State to determine if that is a reason for ticket disqualification or if they will just amend it.
 
