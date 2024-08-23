Need sherlawyers help

west42
Dec 27, 2012
Had my vehicle impounded due to a suspended license. Misread the ticket and accidentally paid late. Got pulled over Weeks later and vehicle was impounded due to suspended license. However the cop ran the improper driver's license number. On the ticket the driver's license number had a digit off. Is it worth trying to get reimbursed for the impound, as they impounded it based on running the wrong driver's license number?