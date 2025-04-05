Need help remembering a fighter

Nothing too special about him it's just someone i can't quite recall yet remember. Someone whose name/identity are on the tip of my tongue. Sheer annoyed curiosity. I know I'm not imagining this person. Anyway here's what I remember:

- In what was i believe his UFC debut he suffered a very unusual and awful injury. I believe a broken neck or something similar
- Sort of looked like a hybrid of Josh Koscheck and Carlos Newton. Blonde hair, possibly braids/curls, darker skin, ankle wraps
- Strange name (Octavious?)
- Fought in UFC about 2-4 times, I believe he was win less, about 5-7 years ago
- No larger than a middleweight
- Possibly South American but not brazillian

Sorry if a bit murky on details but hope that helps!!!
 
A UFC debutant that broke his neck? I think I would've remembered that..
 
