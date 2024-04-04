koquerelle
Are there any Spanish expressions for surprise like:
-Holy Moses!
-Holy shit!
-WTF!
The characters are Mexicans. It takes place during the Civil war.
I'm writing a comic book and appreciate all the help. Tx.
Here's Guillermo:
