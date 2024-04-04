Social Need help from Sherbros who speak Spanish

Are there any Spanish expressions for surprise like:
-Holy Moses!
-Holy shit!
-WTF!

The characters are Mexicans. It takes place during the Civil war.

I'm writing a comic book and appreciate all the help. Tx.

Here's Guillermo:
Guillermo.jpg
 
I like the art work. You did that? I'm all in for stuff like this. I have much experience with almost all entertainment mediums. I can even create character voices, nothing set in stone. I used to do that for writers etc. They said it helped the creative process.
 
If anyone ever needs somehelp with Swedish hollar at cha boy.

Well, actually holla atcha kitty @lsa since they're a native speaker, and I'm just a filthy immigrant from America who went through SFI (Swedish For Immigrants) until I reached conversational proficiency, then relying solely on living in the country for a decade to attain fluency after the fact.
 
Chingada madre - WTF
Puta madre - WTF
A la verga - Holy fuck!
No mames - No way/Don't fuck around
Que la chingada - WTF
 
