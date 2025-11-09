Need help finding a fighter

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
11,467
Reaction score
16,774
I remember there was this dude I think he was Canadian and I think he was a Bantamweight, this would have been early 2010s but I believe he was about to be next in line for a title shot but he decided to retire due to injuries
 
The guy from team alpha male that Cody Garbrandt concussed, Chris Holdsworth or Holdsworthy
 
Edit it was TJ Grant he was a LW that had a record of 21-6 and KOed Gray Maynard in a title eliminator he’d end up retiring due to injuries after the fight but if all went well he would have been the first person to challenge Pettis for the belt
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Edit it was TJ Grant he was a LW that had a record of 21-6 and KOed Gray Maynard in a title eliminator he’d end up retiring due to injuries after the fight but if all went well he would have been the first person to challenge Pettis for the belt
Click to expand...

He was supposed to fight Benson Henderson at UFC 164.

BNUG2ONCYAAYweD.jpg
 
Also, here's an excellent article about him and why he never returned after his win at UFC 160:

www.nytimes.com

Catching up with T.J. Grant, a UFC contender who one day just went out of focus

A big victory in 2013 set the Canadian up for a UFC title shot. So why did he disappear from the sport?
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
T.J. Grant, who was 29 at the time and just entering his prime, made his statement. He was next. The UFC booked him against Henderson for UFC 164, but before the hype could build at all, Grant was forced out after sustaining a concussion in training. In his stead, Pettis stepped in and took the title from Henderson in front of his hometown faithful in Milwaukee.

With the window already beginning to slide down, the UFC then redirected Grant toward a title bout with Pettis for December, the same month that Wheaties unveiled the UFC’s “Showtime” champ on the box.

That wasn’t to be, either. With lingering symptoms from the concussion, Grant couldn’t go through with the fight. The window thundered shut. By April 2014, he was out of the UFC rankings. His status became a question mark. Thoughts of titles evaporated like distant memories.

Grant never fought again.

Seven years later, Grant is back home in eastern Canada. Somewhere between the canceled title appointments and the fog of recovery, he took a job in civil construction out in Saskatchewan, building potash mines. He did that for three straight years to earn his living, flying back home every chance he got. He transformed from blue-collar contender back to a blue-collar worker without a second thought.

Only, there were second thoughts. Plenty of them. There were third thoughts, and thousands of thoughts — in fact, everything from that point on played out in thought, or in its preservation. As a somewhat private person who ended his career right as the spotlight found him, Grant hasn’t been overly eager to take a trip down memory road and discuss how his UFC career was cut off right as he reached his highest moment.
Click to expand...
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
I remember there was this dude I think he was Canadian and I think he was a Bantamweight, this would have been early 2010s but I believe he was about to be next in line for a title shot but he decided to retire due to injuries
Click to expand...
Easy work: Khalib Starnes.

Also could be Rory’s boyfriend but I forgot his name.
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Good Ol Killashaw ended 2 people’s careers oh well now TJ can’t even lift his shoulder all the way up Karma
Click to expand...
Joke is on you buddy, Dillasnake looked great as a coach when he cornered Josh Emmett…

Oh wait up…nvm.
 
GilErick said:
Initially I thought you were looking for is Michael MayDay McDonald
He retired due to injuries to the wrists and then apparently his faith prevailed and he quit fighting. He was missing the Canadian part
Click to expand...
Like minds. Was he the one that broke his hands constantly
 
Fahcough said:
Like minds. Was he the one that broke his hands constantly
Click to expand...
Correct it was the hands not the wrists. He was good, like very goods. But at that time pre usada renan barao was still the king
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Edit it was TJ Grant he was a LW that had a record of 21-6 and KOed Gray Maynard in a title eliminator he’d end up retiring due to injuries after the fight but if all went well he would have been the first person to challenge Pettis for the belt
Click to expand...

I heard he’s out there in Nova Scotia banging 10s in a potash mine
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SSgt Dickweed
Media Bas Rutten jacked at 60
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
BigTruck
BigTruck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,607
Messages
58,449,428
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top