Need help finding a fighter

T.J. Grant, who was 29 at the time and just entering his prime, made his statement. He was next. The UFC booked him against Henderson for UFC 164, but before the hype could build at all, Grant was forced out after sustaining a concussion in training. In his stead, Pettis stepped in and took the title from Henderson in front of his hometown faithful in Milwaukee.



With the window already beginning to slide down, the UFC then redirected Grant toward a title bout with Pettis for December, the same month that Wheaties unveiled the UFC’s “Showtime” champ on the box.



That wasn’t to be, either. With lingering symptoms from the concussion, Grant couldn’t go through with the fight. The window thundered shut. By April 2014, he was out of the UFC rankings. His status became a question mark. Thoughts of titles evaporated like distant memories.



Grant never fought again.



Seven years later, Grant is back home in eastern Canada. Somewhere between the canceled title appointments and the fog of recovery, he took a job in civil construction out in Saskatchewan, building potash mines. He did that for three straight years to earn his living, flying back home every chance he got. He transformed from blue-collar contender back to a blue-collar worker without a second thought.



Only, there were second thoughts. Plenty of them. There were third thoughts, and thousands of thoughts — in fact, everything from that point on played out in thought, or in its preservation. As a somewhat private person who ended his career right as the spotlight found him, Grant hasn’t been overly eager to take a trip down memory road and discuss how his UFC career was cut off right as he reached his highest moment.