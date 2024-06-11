Need air sickness remedy quick

There is a pressure point in the inside of the wrists, between the arm bones maybe 2ish inches down from the heel of the palm. Similar location to where you would check for a pulse..



They make wrist bands that apply constantly pressure which have majorly helped my wife but you can also simply apply pressure yourself.



And you have just about enough time to look it uo and maybe see if the airport sells the wristbands, but thay could be a Longshot.