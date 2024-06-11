  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Need air sickness remedy quick

Yay, lucky me. Every time I fly, hundreds of people on the plane seem to be just fine but I get motion sick.

Even though I took Dramamine, I just got sick while we were landing. Didn't barf but came close. Now I need to board another plane in 40 minutes but I feel like crap.

Any ideas on what I can do in the meantime to recover and hopefully prevent it from happening on the second leg of my flight?
 
Keep your eyes closed, and your head pointed down. Breathe through your nose, slowly. Eat Cinnamon hearts.
 
There is a pressure point in the inside of the wrists, between the arm bones maybe 2ish inches down from the heel of the palm. Similar location to where you would check for a pulse..

They make wrist bands that apply constantly pressure which have majorly helped my wife but you can also simply apply pressure yourself.

And you have just about enough time to look it uo and maybe see if the airport sells the wristbands, but thay could be a Longshot.
 
Either Meclizine or Benadryl, but it may make you too drowsy or make you feel sick since you already took Dramamine...
 
Either Meclizine or Benadryl, but it may make you too drowsy or make you feel sick since you already took Dramamine...
Yeah that sucks. Dramamine didn't work but I can't take anything else for another 2 hours.

Science believes this is mostly genetic. Darn you, Mom and Dad for giving me life!
 
