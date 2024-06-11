Need air sickness remedy quick

Fedorgasm
Yay, lucky me. Every time I fly, hundreds of people on the plane seem to be just fine but I get motion sick.
Even though I took Dramamine, I just got sick while we were landing. Didn't barf but came close. Now I need to board another plane in 40 minutes but I feel like crap.
Any ideas on what I can do in the meantime to recover and hopefully prevent it from happening on the second leg of my flight?
