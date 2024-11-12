Need advice about girls problems one last time from you.​

Warining, long read because it's a long mess involving 3 differents girls.

I don't how or where to start, so I know it's gonna be a mess trying to explain this.

I don't expect everyone to remember all my post of this and last year with girl problems.

But they are all involved here ffs.

for those who remember my stories

the 3 ex's are



the bartender have been on/off for the last few years

the 23yrs old boss daughter

the asian girl cousin of my best friend who cheated on me





I'll start with what put me in this and move back in time.



My best friend who I consider my brother is getting married in Cambodia next month.

(He's asian, arranged marriage kinda thing)



Going there for a month, can't fckng wait.

Starting to telling everyone I know about this.



Started talking back to the 23 yrs old not too long ago.

We started to hook up last year,

but it stopped when she was leaving for a couples of month to travel around the world.

''took a break'' was supposed to see when she came back if we resumed the relation,

but she fell in love with a dude and extended her time away.

She eventually came back when thing didn't work out with him.



When she came back, I was in another realtionship myself.

So we just agreed to stay friend.



Came across each other last month,

both single now, so started talking again,

but nothing much.

saw each other a few time,

come with me to the gym here and there.

but let's say it's a slow process to see if it will lead us somewhere else.



Thought we were chill with each other as friend,

gave her the news I was leaving for a month in january.



Her answer was

''what?, fuck you

wihtout me??''



I thought she was joking.

I replied asking if she was.



She ghosted me for a couple of days.

I think she was waiiting me to invite her or something, maybe??



Answered this morning,

telling me she was going to be at the boxing gym tonight to train and talk.



Now, I did told her that I was going on a trip.

but didn't tell her that the asian ex gf is also part of the trip.

(the asian ex is the one I was dating when she came back)



Should I tell her this or let her blow a gasket when she learn later?



+ now

to add on this mess,

bartender ex invited also me tonight

she's working and all her besties will be there

and they want to see me

(her friends love me a lot)



told her all the detail about this,

she was nice and supportive which was weird cause she hate both of them.



So, I'm not looking foward for tonight at all.

My mind is spinning in every direction and don't know how to act or what to do at all.