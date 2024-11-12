  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Need advice about girls problems one last time from you.

Warining, long read because it's a long mess involving 3 differents girls.
I don't how or where to start, so I know it's gonna be a mess trying to explain this.
I don't expect everyone to remember all my post of this and last year with girl problems.
But they are all involved here ffs.
for those who remember my stories
the 3 ex's are

the bartender have been on/off for the last few years
the 23yrs old boss daughter
the asian girl cousin of my best friend who cheated on me


I'll start with what put me in this and move back in time.

My best friend who I consider my brother is getting married in Cambodia next month.
(He's asian, arranged marriage kinda thing)

Going there for a month, can't fckng wait.
Starting to telling everyone I know about this.

Started talking back to the 23 yrs old not too long ago.
We started to hook up last year,
but it stopped when she was leaving for a couples of month to travel around the world.
''took a break'' was supposed to see when she came back if we resumed the relation,
but she fell in love with a dude and extended her time away.
She eventually came back when thing didn't work out with him.

When she came back, I was in another realtionship myself.
So we just agreed to stay friend.

Came across each other last month,
both single now, so started talking again,
but nothing much.
saw each other a few time,
come with me to the gym here and there.
but let's say it's a slow process to see if it will lead us somewhere else.

Thought we were chill with each other as friend,
gave her the news I was leaving for a month in january.

Her answer was
''what?, fuck you
wihtout me??''

I thought she was joking.
I replied asking if she was.

She ghosted me for a couple of days.
I think she was waiiting me to invite her or something, maybe??

Answered this morning,
telling me she was going to be at the boxing gym tonight to train and talk.

Now, I did told her that I was going on a trip.
but didn't tell her that the asian ex gf is also part of the trip.
(the asian ex is the one I was dating when she came back)

Should I tell her this or let her blow a gasket when she learn later?

+ now
to add on this mess,
bartender ex invited also me tonight
she's working and all her besties will be there
and they want to see me
(her friends love me a lot)

told her all the detail about this,
she was nice and supportive which was weird cause she hate both of them.

So, I'm not looking foward for tonight at all.
My mind is spinning in every direction and don't know how to act or what to do at all.
 
Last edited:
Tell that 23 year old,

"Bitch you fucking left me to travel the world and get dicked down by every fucking local farm boy you met, so don't give me any of your bullshit over this trip. Behave yourself and I MIGHT call you when I get back."

Tell the bartender you'll call her when you get back, unless you meet your soul mate over there. It will remind her that if she takes too long she might lose you forever.

Ignore the Asian ex unless she offers you a BJ, then bust a nut in her mouth and resume ignoring her. She's only good for one thing.
 
The bartender sounds like the easiest going one. The Asian should be dead to you.

Do not bring the 23 year old to Cambodia. She gonna get diarrhea and ruin your vacation. Cambodia is developing country. Go visit a wet market and you will see what I mean. You will see lambos and range rovers in the capital city but outside of it is just rice fields. Western goods are expensive there. I remember a pint of Hagen Daz ice cream was around 18 dollars and it's been a few years since I was there. Just bring your deodorant because you don't want to be a smelly person.

Oh yea bring American dollars. For some reason they use that as the main currency. There are a lot of counterfeits so they don't take any dollars that has a slight tear or imperfection. Don't change too much to riel. That stuff is worth doo doo paper and you can't change it back.
 
Gawd damn you’re a fucking mess,

And of course we remember your stories. You only talk about two fucking things around here, girls you have crushes on and your old man..

Fuck @Sonny Qc this is some beginner level shit right here..

1. Do not even think about inviting that girl to go on your trip with your ex tagging along. Smash her when you get back home.
2. Go on the trip by yourself and go hang out at every strip club you can, we all know that is your first and only stop after homeboys wedding.
3. You clearly still care about your ex going on this trip, so smash her for old times sakes and when you two get back home you can continue the kiddy shit of secretly liking each other well ignoring each other.
4. When you get back home go back to the bar girl to have a few drinks and tell her about your trip, then proceed to smash..

That’s 3 birds you could get with if you just play it right and have patience.

Or you could be classic Sonny and fuck it all up and wait for your pops to emotionally bail you out with another $1000.
 
I love how everyone can make threads about girls etc but when I make one it's promptly deleted or moved. That's the reason why I'm not coming back after Fridays verification crap
 
To paraphrase the Dead Kennedys, the best outcome of this is a threesome on Holiday in Cambodia

Sonny Qc said:

Need advice about girls problems one last time from you.​

Your girl problems threads are much better than @JoeyJoeJoeJr because they are real, so let's keep them coming

Edit: speaking of the devil

JoeyJoeJoeJr said:
I love how everyone can make threads about girls etc but when I make one it's promptly deleted or moved. That's the reason why I'm not coming back after Fridays verification crap
JoeyJoeJoeJr said:
I love how everyone can make threads about girls etc but when I make one it's promptly deleted or moved. That's the reason why I'm not coming back after Fridays verification crap
Hurry up and make one now. I need the update.
 
Sonny were all unhappily married while you moan about 3 girls.

Long story short

shut up you tart
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
To paraphrase the Dead Kennedys, the best outcome of this is a threesome on Holiday in Cambodia


Your girl problems threads are much better than @JoeyJoeJoeJr because they are real, so let's keep them coming

Edit: speaking of the devil
I'll just be honest since I won't be coming back. All the stories are real, they were always real.
 
NoSmilez said:
The bartender sounds like the easiest going one. The Asian should be dead to you.

Do not bring the 23 year old to Cambodia. She gonna get diarrhea and ruin your vacation. Cambodia is developing country. Go visit a wet market and you will see what I mean. You will see lambos and range rovers in the capital city but outside of it is just rice fields. Western goods are expensive there. I remember a pint of Hagen Daz ice cream was around 18 dollars and it's been a few years since I was there. Just bring your deodorant because you don't want to be a smelly person.

Oh yea bring American dollars. For some reason they use that as the main currency. There are a lot of counterfeits so they don't take any dollars that has a slight tear or imperfection. Don't change too much to riel. That stuff is worth doo doo paper and you can't change it back.
thanks for the advice for Cambodia mate.
I know the asian for 20+ yrs.
was rough when it happened,
but fck it, still have the same circle of friend and don't feel like holding grudges.
 
Monday-Tuesday you designated your time with the bartender.
Wednesday-Thursday- Bosses daughter
Friday-Saturday- Asian girl.
Sunday you rest.


And you alternate these days with the girls(without them knowing).

You’re welcome.
 
