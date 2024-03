I have an Estwing 26 inch axe but I don't use it very often. I used it mainly to split wood for campfires.I bought it because it became difficult to find good wooden handles for my old double bit axe. Good Hickory is hard to find because of the disease so I decided to buy the steel handled Estwing.Maybe you could use some hardfacing welding rod on the edge of the Fiskars. One of my grandfathers was born in 1887 and was a lumberjack at the time that trees were cut with axes and man powered saws. He got into making handles and sharpening axes because it was less work than swinging an axe or pulling a saw handle. He learned from others how to harden and temper the axe heads as well as how to carve handles with a draw knife.