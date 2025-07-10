Neck training

Sorry if I'm making too many threads-

Do you guys do neck training as well? I've managed to build mine up to a pretty high degree using a neck harness with weight plates on it (I've got it to about 65 pounds) built my neck up to about 18 inches now
 
I am a fan of, and incorporate plenty of neckwork into my training to compensate for my poor judo skills.

I do harness work, neck curls on the bench and have recently incorporated banded neckwork, including isometrics.
 
Bridging and wrestling, all you need. Biggest neck measurement I ever recorded on myself was 22 inches (flexed) when I was competing at 74 kg.
 
Bridging and wrestling, all you need. Biggest neck measurement I ever recorded on myself was 22 inches (flexed) when I was competing at 74 kg.
holy fuck. I lol'd, that's impressive, especially at that weight. I wasnt even quite there at 100ish pounds heavier than that. And I train mine for hypertrophy as well as injury prevention/rehab, "broke" it a few times but having trained it saved me from a terrible fate.

To the op, even prior to my experience I've always thought this was essential for most people and absolutely for anyone who is at risk like any athlete in a contact sport
 
holy fuck. I lol'd, that's impressive, especially at that weight. I wasnt even quite there at 100ish pounds heavier than that. And I train mine for hypertrophy as well as injury prevention/rehab, "broke" it a few times but having trained it saved me from a terrible fate.

To the op, even prior to my experience I've always thought this was essential for most people and absolutely for anyone who is at risk like any athlete in a contact sport
Yeah, I think my neck size has something to do with how easily I can walk through crowds :D Well, the cauliflower ears, broken nose and my choice of haircuts and beard styles also help ;)
And yes, I also think that without my neck developement, I'd long be in a wheelchair. Had a few close calls despite it (being spiked repeatedly, by heavyweights, neck cranks pulled through because my tap went unnoticed...) so... And I know I won't be able to stop training my neck (as well as the rest of me) ever. If I did, I would simply fall apart with a loud rattling noise.
 
I train my neck near daily. I had a disc injury that caused a nerve issue that effectively stopped my left arm from working for 6 months.

If I don't train my neck and upper back, it comes back gradually within about 4 weeks. I just hit it regularly with weighted harness work or banded work including rotation. Think of the iron neck harness thing you see on online ads but done with a band straight on the head.
 
