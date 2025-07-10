godhatesacoward
Sorry if I'm making too many threads-
Do you guys do neck training as well? I've managed to build mine up to a pretty high degree using a neck harness with weight plates on it (I've got it to about 65 pounds) built my neck up to about 18 inches now
