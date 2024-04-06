Neck Conditioning

FléauDeDieu

FléauDeDieu

Le Parrain
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 8, 2019
Messages
601
Reaction score
607
I wasn't sure if this should go in standup and S&C but I thought it would make more sense here.
Does anyone have any resources for neck conditioning? I had a concussion several months back while sparring at an MMA gym, and now I'm worried if I might become more susceptible to being concussed or knocked out in the future.
I do have a neck harness but I've outgrown it since buying it as a teenager, does anyone have else?
I've tried using the routine found here 3 times a week
 
I train my neck at least 3 times a week using a variety of exercises: I have a neck harness, I do front and back wrestler's bridges and I also do exercises on the bench similar to what Gabriel shows in the video you posted. I add weights to those bench exercises though, so will have a plate on my forehead (or back of me head if facing down) and do neck curl type movements. I do find the neck responds fairly quickly to being trained.

James Kelly also has some decent neck training videos on YouTube if you do a search for them.
 
MilkManUK said:
I train my neck at least 3 times a week using a variety of exercises: I have a neck harness, I do front and back wrestler's bridges and I also do exercises on the bench similar to what Gabriel shows in the video you posted. I add weights to those bench exercises though, so will have a plate on my forehead (or back of me head if facing down) and do neck curl type movements. I do find the neck responds fairly quickly to being trained.

James Kelly also has some decent neck training videos on YouTube if you do a search for them.
Click to expand...
So you just put the plate on your face and start doing those exercises in the video?
I did that for maybe 10-ish reps with a 5lb plate and felt a bit dizzy and lightheaded afterwards. Maybe my head just isn't used to it though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,487
Messages
55,360,082
Members
174,751
Latest member
kimblejeremy6

Share this page

Back
Top