FléauDeDieu
Le Parrain
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2019
- Messages
- 601
- Reaction score
- 607
I wasn't sure if this should go in standup and S&C but I thought it would make more sense here.
Does anyone have any resources for neck conditioning? I had a concussion several months back while sparring at an MMA gym, and now I'm worried if I might become more susceptible to being concussed or knocked out in the future.
I do have a neck harness but I've outgrown it since buying it as a teenager, does anyone have else?
I've tried using the routine found here 3 times a week
