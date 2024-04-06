I wasn't sure if this should go in standup and S&C but I thought it would make more sense here.

Does anyone have any resources for neck conditioning? I had a concussion several months back while sparring at an MMA gym, and now I'm worried if I might become more susceptible to being concussed or knocked out in the future.

I do have a neck harness but I've outgrown it since buying it as a teenager, does anyone have else?

I've tried using the routine found here 3 times a week

