I always wondered as a kid how officers in Nazi Germany could lead women and children into gas and torture chambers and then pile up their bodies and burn them or buy them in mass graves. I was like how were they able to recruit so many people to do so many horrific things? Surely they weren't all sociopathic killers.



Then covid happened and it really opened my eyes to how ordinary people can be fooled into doing some really disgusting things as long as you prey on their ideologies while demonizing a different subset of people as dangerous people who need to be dealt with.