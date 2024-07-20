Social Nearly a third of democrats want to take your kids if you don’t vaccinate

C

cincymma79

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 15, 2013
Messages
24,734
Reaction score
10,935
Just in case these people try and tell you who the bad guy is. Here is what they were saying just a few years ago. Bringing up with data in case you forgot who they were

www.rasmussenreports.com

COVID-19: Democratic Voters Support Harsh Measures Against Unvaccinated

While many voters have become skeptical toward the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of Democrats embrace restrictive policies, including punitive measures against those who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
www.rasmussenreports.com www.rasmussenreports.com

Half want to jail you for questioning vaccines
 
Makes sense. To be fair, a fuck ton conservatives would be all about it too.
 
Lord_Impaler said:
A friendly reminder that 50% of your fellow Americans would’ve put you in a camp for refusing to take government mandated medicine. Best not to forget.
Click to expand...

45% of Democrats is not 50% of your fellow Americans, just to clarify

Assuming at least 20-30% of Democrats are baseline retarded anyway and given that this was at the height of the pandemic and the study's natural methodology flaws - don't seem that surprising imo.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Makes sense. To be fair, a fuck ton conservatives would be all about it too.
Click to expand...

24% of Liberals vs 15% of Conservatives were for taking kids away so while you ain't exactly wrong, there is a clear slant towards conservatives being opposed to the measures, obviously.
 
Soggust said:
24% of Liberals vs 15% of Conservatives were for taking kids away so while you ain't exactly wrong, there is a clear slant towards conservatives being opposed to the measures, obviously.
Click to expand...
Wat

How far are Democrats willing to go in punishing the unvaccinated? Twenty-nine percent (29%) of Democratic voters would support temporarily removing parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s much more than twice the level of support in the rest of the electorate – seven percent (7%) of Republicans and 11% of unaffiliated voters – for such a policy.
 
I always wondered as a kid how officers in Nazi Germany could lead women and children into gas and torture chambers and then pile up their bodies and burn them or buy them in mass graves. I was like how were they able to recruit so many people to do so many horrific things? Surely they weren't all sociopathic killers.

Then covid happened and it really opened my eyes to how ordinary people can be fooled into doing some really disgusting things as long as you prey on their ideologies while demonizing a different subset of people as dangerous people who need to be dealt with.
 
Covid turned the vaccine topic into a sacred cow. To the minds of many there is no conversation to be had regarding anything to do with vaccines.
 
Just look back over this forum.

The same libs who were squirting themselves about taking the vaccine and vilifying those who didn't are in here claiming they never took a stance or supported lockdowns ect

Dishonest people.
 
cincymma79 said:
Wat

How far are Democrats willing to go in punishing the unvaccinated? Twenty-nine percent (29%) of Democratic voters would support temporarily removing parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s much more than twice the level of support in the rest of the electorate – seven percent (7%) of Republicans and 11% of unaffiliated voters – for such a policy.
Click to expand...

He said conservatives, not republicans.

src
 
yall are willing to wear period pads over your face for trump but are not willing to mask up for immunocomprised family member's safety.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social Use of weight-loss drugs soars among kids, young adults
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco
650lb Sumo
Opinion Do you ever wonder if the Enlightenment was a mistake?
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
3K
SammyPops
SammyPops

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,129
Messages
55,882,914
Members
174,974
Latest member
TherapistInHeaven

Share this page

Back
Top