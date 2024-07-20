cincymma79
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2013
- Messages
- 24,734
- Reaction score
- 10,935
Just in case these people try and tell you who the bad guy is. Here is what they were saying just a few years ago. Bringing up with data in case you forgot who they were
Half want to jail you for questioning vaccines
COVID-19: Democratic Voters Support Harsh Measures Against Unvaccinated
While many voters have become skeptical toward the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of Democrats embrace restrictive policies, including punitive measures against those who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
www.rasmussenreports.com
Half want to jail you for questioning vaccines