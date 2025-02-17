Nearly a decade now without a likeable WW champ

It's so crazy when you think about a division that was ruled for so long by one of the most likeable MMA fighters of all time. Yes I know GSP has some weirdo haters, but even they would have to admit that the guy was a fan friendly champ who was loved by most and represented that division better than anyone.



But the last champ that division had who was actually liked by the fanbase was Robbie Lawler, and it's been nearly 10 years now since he lost his title, and then look what followed after him.



-race baiting Tyron Woodley



-Cringe Marty from Nebraska



-Leon 3 piece & a soda Scott



-Belal whatever his name is



Even the contenders, you had a guy like tryhard Colby getting like 3 title shots, and now you got Ian the cuck Gerry breaking into the top 5.



I can't think of any division where there hasn't been at least someone likeable holding the title in the past few years, but at 170 it's just one guy you're hoping to lose after another, and then when they do the guy that beats them is almost as bad or worse.



In fact just about every champ right now is pretty likeable (unless you really hate Jon Jones), all except WW.



Pantoja - great guy

Merab - easy to like

Ilia - even if you think he's too cocky he's actually a nice guy who is non stop action and knockouts

Makhachev - decent guy, always puts on great fights

Dricus Africanus - giga chad who never has a boring fight

Poatan Pereira - most likeable guy on the entire roster

Jones or Aspinal - well if you don't like one of them you can always pretend the other one is the real champ



We really need Shavkat Rakhmanov to go in there and end this drought.