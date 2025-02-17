  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Nearly a decade now without a likeable WW champ

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
22,656
Reaction score
25,115
It's so crazy when you think about a division that was ruled for so long by one of the most likeable MMA fighters of all time. Yes I know GSP has some weirdo haters, but even they would have to admit that the guy was a fan friendly champ who was loved by most and represented that division better than anyone.

But the last champ that division had who was actually liked by the fanbase was Robbie Lawler, and it's been nearly 10 years now since he lost his title, and then look what followed after him.

-race baiting Tyron Woodley

-Cringe Marty from Nebraska

-Leon 3 piece & a soda Scott

-Belal whatever his name is

Even the contenders, you had a guy like tryhard Colby getting like 3 title shots, and now you got Ian the cuck Gerry breaking into the top 5.

I can't think of any division where there hasn't been at least someone likeable holding the title in the past few years, but at 170 it's just one guy you're hoping to lose after another, and then when they do the guy that beats them is almost as bad or worse.

In fact just about every champ right now is pretty likeable (unless you really hate Jon Jones), all except WW.

Pantoja - great guy
Merab - easy to like
Ilia - even if you think he's too cocky he's actually a nice guy who is non stop action and knockouts
Makhachev - decent guy, always puts on great fights
Dricus Africanus - giga chad who never has a boring fight
Poatan Pereira - most likeable guy on the entire roster
Jones or Aspinal - well if you don't like one of them you can always pretend the other one is the real champ

We really need Shavkat Rakhmanov to go in there and end this drought.
 
Last edited:
GSP came out to racous applause in the canada v. USA game. Are you saying the American people wouldn't like Belal introducing the USA team next match?
 
I’m hoping prates can make it all the way, his fights are guaranteed violence
 
Usman was cringe at first but his activity as champ and his respect toward gilbert after knocking him out made me a fan.
 
bobafett said:
I’m hoping prates can make it all the way, his fights are guaranteed violence
Click to expand...
Maybe we should wait until he beats someone in the top 15 before entertaining that thought.
 
I hope shavkat can get the win. Seems like a cool dude and his hat is gigantic. Makes the dagi hats look like beanies.
 
Hank Grill said:
GSP came out to racous applause in the canada v. USA game. Are you saying the American people wouldn't like Belal introducing the USA team next match?
Click to expand...
Legitimately none of them would know who he is lmao
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Usman was cringe at first but his activity as champ and his respect toward gilbert after knocking him out made me a fan.
Click to expand...
Nah, Marty never took his foot off the cringe pedal.

554b7db763145187e50b6ac96df8309d.gif


This was the only thing that made me a fan.

rrmi9o5jsr5d1.gif
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Usman was cringe at first but his activity as champ and his respect toward gilbert after knocking him out made me a fan.
Click to expand...
Easy to stay active when all you have to do is rematch the guys you've beaten.

Weakest resume of any modern champion, pure UFC hype machine product, anyone that compared him to GSP should be shunned.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KavkazDominance
Islam is the most likeable dag fighter
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,600
Messages
56,910,047
Members
175,454
Latest member
laila20

Share this page

Back
Top