KDR by RNC
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2011
- Messages
- 21,857
- Reaction score
- 39,738
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAF: Ohio State (#4) @ Penn State (#3) 11-2-24. Please add to the discussion here.
Right!? Cold day in hell when a bunch of boy-lovers beat the #1 team in the country.Fuck those PS weirdos
Your father is correct. And Michigan sucks, too! But don't tell him I said that. That's what @helax said, though. Michigan sucks ass. And he is also correct.I'm watching this game. My Dad thinks OSU is gonna win. I guess PSU has some injured players including their QB.
@PHATV ’s favorite commentator of all times GUS JOHNSON with the call!OSU IS FREE MONEY!!!
Bunch of bums they areHow is Penn St #3 , who have they played?
Fuck him. Ruins a game. Unwatchable.@PHATV ’s favorite commentator of all times GUS JOHNSON with the call!
Bunch of bums they are