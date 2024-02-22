NCAAB UC Santa Barbara Gauchos vs UC Irvine Anteaters 11pm ET 2-22

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAB UC Santa Barbara Gauchos vs UC Irvine Anteaters 11pm ET 2-22. Please add to the discussion here.


UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 14-11

UC Irvine Anteaters 19-7

Final Game of the Day stats thru 100 games. its just the last game listed on ESPN that odds are available.

Favorite 72-28
Favorite Spread is 52-48
Over is 52-48
 
