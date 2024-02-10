NCAAB UC Davis Aggies vs Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 11:59pm ET 2-10

This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAB UC Davis Aggies vs Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 11:59pm ET 2-10. Please add to the discussion here.


UC Davis Aggies 15-8

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 13-11

Final Game of the Day stats thru 88 games. its just the last game listed on ESPN that odds are available.

Favorite 64-24
Favorite Spread is 45-43
Over is 48-40
 
Might be a good (competitive) game.
Usually should include some kind of OVER when the Rainbows are involved :D

@Krixes shifted attention to Davis recently.
Looks like it's going to be Davis vs Irvine looking to control the Big West @helax


Also, what about these odds EVENing out?
Islam Makhachev kicking Volkanovski's thick skull seems to explain why Volkanovski is not favored :oops:


IMG-1580.jpg
 
