This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAB Stanford Cardinal vs (11)Arizona Wildcats 8pm ET 2-4. Please add to the discussion here.
Stanford Cardinal 11-9 Did beat Arizona earlier in year 100-82,will it happen again? IDK
Arizona Wildcats 16-5
Final Game of the Day stats thru 82 games. its just the last game listed on ESPN that odds are available.
Favorite 58-24
Favorite Spread is 40-42
Over is 45-37
Last edited: