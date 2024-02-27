NCAAB San José State Spartans vs (20)San Diego State Aztecs 11pm ET 2-27

Dillydilly
Red Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 8,871
- Reaction score
- 22,161
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAB San José State Spartans vs San Diego State Aztecs 11pm ET 2-27. Please add to the discussion here.
San José State Spartans 9-19
San Diego State Aztecs 21-7
Final Game of the Day stats thru 105 games. its just the last game listed on ESPN that odds are available.
Favorite 76-29
Favorite Spread is 56-49
Over is 54-51
San José State Spartans 9-19
San Diego State Aztecs 21-7
Final Game of the Day stats thru 105 games. its just the last game listed on ESPN that odds are available.
Favorite 76-29
Favorite Spread is 56-49
Over is 54-51
Last edited: