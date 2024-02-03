Dillydilly
Red Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 8,539
- Reaction score
- 21,382
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAB Saint Mary's Gaels vs Gonzaga Bulldogs 10:30pm ET 2-3. Please add to the discussion here.
First Place in the WCC is on the line
Saint Mary's Gaels 17-6
Gonzaga Bulldogs 16-5
This is the last game of day, will update stats tomorrow
First Place in the WCC is on the line
Saint Mary's Gaels 17-6
Gonzaga Bulldogs 16-5
This is the last game of day, will update stats tomorrow