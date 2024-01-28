Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAB Nevada Wolf Pack vs (25)New Mexico Lobos 10pm ET 1-28. Please add to the discussion here.
Nevada Wolf Pack 16-4
New Mexico Lobos 17-3
Final Game of the Day stats thru 75 games. its just the last game listed on ESPN that odds are available.
Favorite 54-21
Favorite Spread is 36-39
Over is 42-33
